Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return – reports
MILAN, Italy (AFP) – Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached an agreement to join AC Milan on an initial six-month contract, according to multiple reports in Italy yesterday.
Ibrahimovic has accepted Milan's proposal and is ready to sign a deal to return to the former European giants within the next two days, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported.
Ibrahimovic will reportedly sign a six-month contract worth about three million euros with a renewal option for another year, linked to certain conditions such as goals and appearances.
The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer play-offs.
The Swede should be available to coach Stefano Pioli as early as December 30, the date of the resumption of training at Milanello.
AC Milan are reeling after a 5-0 thrashing against Atalanta last weekend, their worst defeat in 21 years, and are struggling 11th in the Serie A table.
The team's first game after the winter break will be at home against Sampdoria on January 6.
It is hoped that Ibrahimovic will bring some leadership and a winning mentality to the locker room.
Milan club manager Zvonimir Boban, a former midfield great with the club, slammed “an embarrassing performance” against Atalanta.
“We will have to wake up and react. It will not be a good Christmas,” said the Croatian.
Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances.
He also won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were both revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy