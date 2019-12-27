Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return – reports

MILAN, Italy (AFP) – Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached an agreement to join AC Milan on an initial six-month contract, according to multiple reports in Italy yesterday.

Ibrahimovic has accepted Milan's proposal and is ready to sign a deal to return to the former European giants within the next two days, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported.

Ibrahimovic will reportedly sign a six-month contract worth about three million euros with a renewal option for another year, linked to certain conditions such as goals and appearances.

The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer play-offs.

The Swede should be available to coach Stefano Pioli as early as December 30, the date of the resumption of training at Milanello.

AC Milan are reeling after a 5-0 thrashing against Atalanta last weekend, their worst defeat in 21 years, and are struggling 11th in the Serie A table.

The team's first game after the winter break will be at home against Sampdoria on January 6.

It is hoped that Ibrahimovic will bring some leadership and a winning mentality to the locker room.

Milan club manager Zvonimir Boban, a former midfield great with the club, slammed “an embarrassing performance” against Atalanta.

“We will have to wake up and react. It will not be a good Christmas,” said the Croatian.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances.

He also won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were both revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.