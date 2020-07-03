ICC, CWI, JCA, WIPA among flood of tributes for Sir Everton

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was among those paying tribute following the death of iconic former West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes in his native Barbados on Wednesday.

He was 95.

Weekes, the only man to make centuries in five-straight Test innings, scored 4,455 runs in 48 matches at an average of 58.61. He hit 15 Test hundreds overall.

He was a member of the famous 'Three Ws' alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott. Worrell died in 1967 at age 42, while Walcott was 80 when he passed away in 2006.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said Weekes was a top cricketer of his era who influenced the fortunes of West Indies cricket even after his retirement from Tests in 1958.

“Weekes is a distinguished name in cricket and he was an integral member of one of the best Test sides ever. We all know of the 'The Three Ws' that comprised Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Weekes, and the reputation they had during the 1940s and 50s.

“His attacking batting contributed in making the West Indies such an attractive side to watch. To be in that team itself was such a big honor, but there were times when Weekes really stood apart with his distinct style. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I send our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” Sawhney said in a statement.

In 152 first-class matches, Weekes amassed 12,010 runs, including 36 centuries at an average of 55.24.

A member of the ICC Hall of Fame, he was knighted in 1995. He was an ICC match referee, former team manager and a respected coach.

On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies tweeted: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world.”

In a statement, West Indies Players' Association noted Weekes' “immeasurable” contribution to cricket.

“Sir Weekes' contribution to Barbados, West Indies and the global game is immeasurable. We salute his legacy and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the cricket fraternity.”

Wilford “Billy” Heaven, the president of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) , said the former Barbados batting standout has left an indelible mark on the sport.

“The JCA is indeed saddened by the passing of the legendary cricketer Sir Everton Weekes. He had the distinction of being named Wisden cricketer of the year. His legacy will impact the lives of generations to come. We wish his family and cricket fraternity of Barbados sincere condolences,” Heaven told the Jamaica Observer.

Weekes was the father of former West Indies wicketkeeper David Murray and grandfather of Barbados ex-player Ricky Hoyte.

— Sanjay Myers