iCool continues to keep them hydrated at Waterhouse

Jamaican company Lasco will continue to provide hydration through the brand iCool for the Waterhouse Football Club for the next two years.

The company signed a two-year deal with the club recently and made a presentation to the club on Saturday. This will see the relationship now extending to at least five years.

Tashany Smith, brand manager for iCool, was elated for the continued relationship between her company and the club. “We have been sponsoring this team for over three years. We have actually signed a new contract for two years, where every quarter we provide them with over $100,000 worth of goods. It's a mixture of iCool water, food drink and canned goods,” she explained.

This commitment comes at an ideal time for the club who will host Haitian team Arcahaie FC in the Scotiabank Concacaf League today at the Stadium East Field.

Smith cited a fruitful relationship between the two parties as one of the main reasons for their continued support of Waterhouse FC.

“We have been supporting this team because we see the potential and we want to support our inner cities and we want to see young people do well.

“Waterhouse is a good team. We have been supporting them and they have been supporting us. They have never left us out of anything at all, so we will continue supporting them.”

Smith also reaffirmed her company's commitment to the continued development of the country.

“Lasco is a Jamaican company and so we are here to support our Jamaicans and see our young people do great.

“They weren't able to even practise for over seven months and it's taken a damper because Jamaicans love sports and so to be able to support them again and actually seeing football coming alive again, it's a good thing. We are here to continue supporting this team and just to do good for our country.”

Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle was thankful for the continued support from Lasco as the sponsorship is one that filters down right throughout the club.

“I want to say thanks to Lasco for this initiative over the years. They have been a tremendous support, not just for the premier league, but for all levels in the club, from the Under-13 to the senior team.

“We are grateful for that and we want to take this time out to show our appreciation to Lasco for this contribution. It's going to go a far way. The players are always excited and they do enjoy it.”

Gayle was also appreciative of the support given at this critical time in the country.

“It's a new normal and corporate Jamaica has come out and showed us some love and we are grateful for this at this moment.”

Young Waterhouse midfielder Jahvon James was also appreciative of the sponsorship while promising a good season for his club.

“Well, it's a good thing. Especially after the players finish a game or training session, one of the most important things is to rehydrate ourselves.

“I think I am at a level where I should be but there is always room for improvement and I think it's gonna be a great season,” he suggested.

The game between Waterhouse and Arcahaie FC is set for a 6:00 pm kick-off, but will be played behind closed doors. Fans will, however, be able to view the game on cable television or on the Concacaf mobile app.