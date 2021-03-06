IM Jomo Pitterson appointed to FIDE Athletes Commission

JAMAICA'S first International Chess Master and treasurer of the Jamaica Chess Federation (JCF), IM Jomo Pitterson has been appointed by the World Chess Federation (FIDE) to its newly created FIDE Athletes Commission.

His appointment will run for two years in the first instance, however the maximum term allowed is four years.

The FIDE's Athletes Commission will be made up of 15 members – nine members were elected unopposed, four, including IM Pitterson, were directly appointed by the FIDE Council, and two more positions will be appointed by FIDE as stipulated in the regulations.

The Athletes Commission is intended to enable the players' voices to be heard and experiences shared and used for the improvement of chess as a sport. They will be allowed to provide early feedback on potential decisions that will affect players, thus helping to safeguard the credibility of the sport.

IM Pitterson was very thankful for the opportunity to serve chess in this capacity, while he continues to share his knowledge as a member of the executive of the JCF and shape the minds of local and international chess players as Jamaica's only FIDE-certified trainer.