Immaculate eye title defence at ISSA swim meet

Immaculate Conception High will seek to maintain its stranglehold on the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association swim meet when they dive into action at National Aquatic Centre today.

The highly-anticipated meet also serves as a Carifta qualifier, as it falls within the qualifying period, which was opened from July 1, allowing for times recorded on or after that date to be considered for qualification.

A total of 26 teams and a possible record number of 521 swimmers will take to the water for the coveted medals.

Some swimmers will also seek to achieve AAAA times for the UANA Swimming Cup scheduled for Lima, Peru in February 2020.

Western Jamaica is expected to be well represented as the likes of Rusea's High, Montego Bay, Mount Alvernia, Alcar Academy and Fairfield International Academy should make their presence felt throughout.

The meet continues to attract overseas teams by way of the John Gray High school team out of Cayman Islands to add some outside flavour to the competition.

With the improvements being shown by Jamaican swimmers in the region and on the world junior stage, it is expected to be a fast and furious meet with various high schools and tertiary institutions vying for bragging rights.

Immaculate won the girls' division at last year's staging with a whopping 519 points, ahead Campion College (373), St Andrew High (255), Wolmer's Girls' (68), and Holy Childhood High (40).

Campion College won the boys' section with 442.5 points, followed by Wolmer's Boys' (338), Kingston College (119), Jamaica College (138) and St George's College (65).

After topping the tertiary school competition last year with 118 points, The University of the West Indies (UWI) females are once again expected to better their Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) counterparts. The battle on the men's side seems a mere formality for Caribbean Maritime, who amassed 135 points to UWI's 24 last year.

Meanwhile, the 17 records — 12 individuals and five relays — broken last year, could be improved upon given the current form of the country's rising sensations.