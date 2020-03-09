Immaculate, Wolmer's Boys' School complete victories at Mayberry All-Island Swim meet

Immaculate Conception High School and Wolmer's Boys' School made good on their early leads to land the respective titles at the 22nd Mayberry Investment All-Island High Schools and Tertiary Institutions Swim Meet at the National Aquatic Centre on Friday.

The absence of Campion College meant there was very little competition for both teams and they duly capitalised by destroying the opposition on a day which saw 15 records tumble.

Immaculate Conception High School amassed 802 points, finishing well over 400 points ahead of St Andrew High School For Girls on 340 points, with Montego Bay High School (119 points) taking third. Wolmer's High School For Girls were fourth with 116 points, while Hillel Academy (76 points) completed the top five.

On the boys' side, Wolmer's Boys' School tallied 619 points in victory, ahead of Kingston College on 303 points, and Jamaica College (174 points). St George's College (113 points) and Hillel Academy (95 points) completed the top five teams.

After a scintillating morning session where a number of athletes etched their names in the record books, Immaculate Conception High School continued their dominant showing in the evening.

The in-form Zaneta Alvaranga of Immaculate Conception High School, who won the girls' 13-14 50m freestyle, added the 100m freestyle to her accolades, clocking 1:01.12 minutes to lower the previous record of 1:01.31 minutes.

She also accounted for the girls' 13-14 50m butterfly where she won in a record 29.41 seconds, just lowering the old mark of 29.48 seconds.

Alvaranga then joined teammates Safiya Officer, Ireland Hunter, and Raine Hopkins to win the girls' 13-14 200m freestyle relay in a record 1:57.15 minutes, erasing the old mark of 1:57.74 minutes.

Calabar High School's Kito Campbell followed up his record-breaking swim in the 15-16 100m breaststroke with another breathtaking swim in the 50m breaststroke where he clocked 31.48 seconds to better the previous 31.99 seconds.

Britney Williams of Wolmer's High School For Girls, who had two records in the 17 and over 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle in the morning session, added another by accounting for the 100m freestyle in a time of 1:00.34 minutes which bettered the old mark of 1:03.77 minutes.

After topping the boys' 15-16 200m freestyle in record time, Kyle Sinclair of Wolmer's Boys' School also won the 100m freestyle in a fast 54.18 seconds. That time bettered the previous record of 54.61 seconds.

Sinclair and his teammates Ajani Thompson, Zachary Randle, and Rajiv Redhi stopped the clock in a record 1:43.17 minutes to win the 15-16 200m freestyle relay. The old record was 1:44.55 minutes.

Meanwhile, Nelson Denny, who rewrote the record for the boys' 12 and under 50m backstroke in the morning, continued his record-breaking form in 100m freestyle. The Hillel Academy star clocked 59.30 seconds to lower the 1:01.48 minutes previous mark.

Another Wolmer's Boys's School team of Devaughn Robe, Jahi Bennett, Kaheem Lozer, and Andrew Thomas won the 13-14 200m medley relay in a blistering 1:24.26 minutes annihilating the old time of 2:01.35 minutes.