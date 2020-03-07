Immaculate, Wolmer's Boys' School on course for titles at Mayberry All-Island swim meet

The 22nd Mayberry All-Island Swim Meet got off to an explosive start with high and tertiary school athletes serving up a treat at the National Aquatic Centre in Kingston yesterday.

Some six individual and two relay records were established at the end of the morning session, with powerhouse Immaculate Conception High School assuming the early ascendancy on the girls' side of the leaderboard.

The Constant Spring Road-based girls had already tallied 414 points to open up a huge lead after 40 events scored. St Andrew High School were second on 165 points, with Montego Bay High School in third on 66 points.

Wolmer's Girls (62 points) and Hillel Academy (37 pints) completed the top five at that point.

On the boys' side, Wolmer's Boys' School head the pack on 330 points, ahead of Kingston College on 150 points, with Jamaica College (91 points), St George's College (56 points) and Hillel Academy (42 points) also in the top five.

Britney Williams of Wolmer's Girls was responsible for two of the early records, in the 17 and over 50-metre backstroke and 50m freestyle.

In the backstroke, she clocked 33.90 seconds to lower the previous mark of 34.12 seconds, before clocking 28.10 seconds in the freestyle to lower 28.88 seconds.

Williams was also on top of her game in the girls' 17 and over 200m freestyle, clocking 2:20.95 minutes for victory in the timed final event, ahead of the Immaculate Conception pair of Karci Gibson (2:26.40) and Zaydia Davis (2:31.50).

Kyle Sinclair of Wolmer's Boys' School was also top-class in the 15-16 200m freestyle, clocking a record 2:02.71 to erase the previous mark of 2:05.11. He led a sweep for the Heroes' Circle-based institution as teammates Dominic Mullings (2:05.57) and Zachary Randle (2:06.25) completed the podium places.

There was also a sweep for Immaculate Conception in the girls' 13-14 200m freestyle, as Raine Hopkins mined gold in 2:25.34, ahead of Kokolo Foster (2:25.96) and Brooke Hopkins (2:26.28).

Hillel Academy's Nelson Denny showed record-breaking form in the boys' 12 and under 50m backstroke, where he left the field in his wake on the way to a fast 30.50 seconds, bettering the old mark of 32.25 seconds.

Joshua Scarlett (38.80s) of Ardenne High School was second, with St George's College's Charles McIntosh (38.97s) in third.

Immaculate Conception's Christanya Shirley won the girls' 12 and under 50m backstroke in 33.30 seconds, ahead of teammate Joanna Hoo Kim (37.75s) and Mia Cunningham (37.82s) of Montego Bay High School.

Gin Ryles of Wolmer's Boys' School topped the 15-16 50m backstroke in a record 29.17 seconds, bettering the previous mark of 29.98 seconds.

The girls' 13-14 and 15-16 50m freestyle also went Immaculate Conception's way with Zaneta Alvaranga and Brianna Anderson leading the sweep.

Alvaranga won the 13-14 event in a brisk 27.37 seconds ahead of teammate Safiya Officer (29.35s) and Khiara Roomes (29.62s) of St Andrew High School.

Meanwhile, Anderson topped the 15-16 dash with a time of 28.85 seconds, followed by teammates Amore Hunter (29.08s) and Imani Salmon (31.23s).

Another one-two finish was achieved by Immaculate Conception in the girls' 13-14 100m breaststroke, with Brooke Hopkins leading the way with 1:23.52, ahead of Raine Hopkins (1:26.52). Zuri Assam (1:32.12) of Hillel Academy was third.

Calabar High School's Kito Campbell won the boys' 15-16 100m breaststroke in 1:09.47 minutes.

