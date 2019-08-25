Improved performances for Jamaica at swimming champs in Hungary

Jamaica's wait to make a final at the seventh FINA World Junior Swimming Championships continued, but yesterday's penultimate day of action was lined with improved performances by young sensations inside the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The fifth day of competition saw the girls' 400-m freestyle relay team of Zaneta Alvaranga, Sabrina Lyn, Gabrianna Banks and Emily MacDonald, putting in a top-20 performance after registering a time of 4:00.09, which ranked them 19th overall.

Alvaranga's lead-off time of 58.57 was another personal best, bettering her previous mark of 59.71 set in April at the Carifta Championships in Barbados.

She had earlier posted another personal best time of 1:03.63 for third in heat three of the girls' 100-m butterfly, but was 37th overall, while Lyn was 46th overall of 61 after posting 1:05.17 in heat four.

“I feel very good getting the 1:03 and it is even more heart-warming knowing that I did it on the world stage, because now I know that I did Jamaica proud. I am also happy with my one-second improvement in the 100-m freestyle on the lead-off leg, and even more pleased that we finished the race and did well,” Alvaranga told the Jamaica Observer.

Earlier, Kyle Sinclair also registered another lifetime best in the boys' 100-m freestyle when he stopped the clock in 53.37 for third in the heat, but placed 63rd overall, while compatriot Nicholas Vale, who swam from lane nine in the same heat, touched in 55.40 for 86th. Sinclair's previous best was 53.73.

In the girls' 50-m freestyle, MacDonald and Banks were both drawn in heat five and produced creditable performances, as both ended with season-best times.

Banks touched the wall fifth in 26.87 to place 35th, while MacDonald's time of 26.90 equalled her season best from the Pan American Games, placing her 37th out of 109.

Despite not being her best showing, Banks was pleased with the outcome.

“I felt okay with my 50-m free today (yesterday), it wasn't my best but it was the best that I have done this season, so it was OK. Regarding my disqualification in the 50m back, I tried not to think about it too much so it won't affect my other races so I am just looking to finish strong,” Banks shared.

Meanwhile, Cameron Brown, Jamaica's breaststroke specialist, was the lone entrant in the boys' 50-m breaststroke event, where he posted 30.92 for seventh in heat four and 50th out of 80.