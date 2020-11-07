Improving foreigner Eroy favoured for Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy

An intriguing battle is expected to unfold for the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy, as most of the 11 starters are in with a chance of landing the three-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres) at Caymanas Park today.

The contest, which pits Richard Azan's improving American-bred colt Eroy against 10 locals, is the curtain call on the 11-race programme with a $1-million purse up for grabs.

Post time for this is 4:45 pm. First post is 11 am.

Eroy, the youngest horse in the field at three-years-old, has been a model of consistency, logging three wins and two third-place finishes in seven starts this season, with the other being a fourth and fifth-place finishes.

His latest victory came in the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy over a mile on October 10, when he bettered a good field which included Wayne DaCosta's King Arthur, who later won the Jamaica Derby.

That one-and-a-half length win carrying topweight speaks volumes to Eroy's potential, and by extension, his chances of topping this field today as King Arthur's Derby victory came against the best crop of three-year-olds in the island at present.

Note, too, that Eroy seemingly enjoys a distance of ground, having already posted a win over today's distance in March. The colt is now at a stage of rapid development and with his stable in fine knick at the moment, fans should expect another determined performance from Eroy here, with Omar Walker retaining the ride at 53.0kg (117 lb), which represents a significant ease in the scales.

The form line of Gary Subratie's Crimson is a stark contrast to that of Eroy's, though he has been bouncing about against more talented horses.

Since registering his lone win this year in January, Crimson, a half-brother to 2000 Guineas winner Wow Wow, has been winless in his next 10 races, but today represents a grand opportunity for this four-year-old gelding to do so and Subratie and his connections will be hoping the change in rider will do the trick on this occasion. Christopher Mamdeen replaces Robert Halledeen, who did duties in Crimson's last six starts.

There is no doubt that Crimson will enjoy this two-turn offering, and if he is able to stay close enough to rivals throughout, then his usual late surge could finally propel him into the winners' enclosure.

Subratie's other trainee, Uncle Vinnie to be partnered with Kiaman McGregor, will be hard-pressed to figure here. The same is true for Dada's Nala and Jamai Raja, while Princess Annie and Coco Chanel should give a good account of themselves without actually winning.

Dennis Lee's free-running grey Roy Rogers is the lone headliner here and as has always been the case in almost all his races, he will have to be caught.

Roy Rogers is the epitome of consistency, fight and determination, which were again on display in his second-place finish behind the rejuvenated Marquesas on October 3. Customary rider Raddesh Roman will again pilot the Faye Lee-owned charge for what should be another competitive showing.

Old-timers Superluminal and Hover Craft, at eight and 10 years old, respectively, are still as dogged as can be and both should figure prominently in a contest of this nature.

Hover Craft, trained by Ryan Darby to be ridden by Paul Francis, comes into this even on the back of a seven-length win in high claiming company over today's distance. While a repeat is not expected, Hover Craft will be thereabouts at the end in the toss up for a share of the spoils.

The same can be said about Superluminal, who showed little when last at the races on October 23, finishing down the track behind Marquesas. However, trainer Ian Parsard has called for the services of the wily Dane Nelson for this assignment, so an improved performance could be on the cards from Superluminal.

Meanwhile, Big Bang from the Anthony Nunes barns is another late-running sort in the line-up who will enjoy every bit of today's journey and his chances of winning will be heavily reliant on how close he is to the principals in the early exchanges. Apprentice Oshane Nugent gets the leg up.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Casual Affair/Generational/Big Big Daddy/Double Jeopardy

Race 2) Coralando/Eddie's Princess/A She Soup/Fabulosity

Race 3) Zabratone/D's Choice/Gambler/No Identity

Race 4) Go Deh Girl/Taurus Boy/Sure Curlin/Letters in Gold

Race 5) Elitist/Just An Illusion/Suasion/Task Force

Race 6) Samora/Stormonthesea/Indy Arazi/Lady Carmen

Race 7) Armageddon/Mr Universe/Super Bolt/Formal Gladiator

Race 8) Faulyna Forever/Dream of Mine/Top Gear/Black Royalty

Race 9) Doom Patrol/Friendly Neighbour/Lazer Light/Drone Strike

Race 10) Celebration/Itsabeautifulday/Azul/Gimmipalinka/Super Paynter

Race 11) Big Bang/Superluminal/Hover Craft/Eroy/Crimson