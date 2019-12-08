In-form striker Malcolm ready to lead Arnett to RSPL title

Riding his current rich vein of form, striker Kemar “Tull” Malcolm is hoping to continue his goalscoring feat to keep his Arnett Gardens team in contention for the 2019/20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) title.

Malcolm, on Monday, netted the all-important goal in the 90+1 minute that propelled Arnett Gardens to a 1-0 win over Mount Pleasant Football Academy at the Anthony Spaudling Sports Complex.

The win, at that point of the competition, saw Arnett Gardens joining Mount Pleasant on 25 points from 15 games, with a mere two-goal difference keeping the latter in second position.

Malcolm, who was later named player of the game, deserved every bit of recognition, as he rose highest to head home a left-sided cross from Lamard Neil beyond a flat-footed Kadeem Davis in time added.

Prior to that, the striker went close from a free kick just two minutes earlier, and had other near misses in a game where he worked assiduously for his team.

“All I was thinking was, what do I need to do tonight to score? But at the end of the day, I stayed focused. It's a 90- minute game plus added time, so I told myself, I am not going to give up. I must get even one opportunity and at the last minute I did get one and I put it away,” said Malcolm, who has now scored five goals in five game for Arnett Gardens.

The forward pointed out that the win is a great confidence booster for the club, which has been steadily climbing the tables over the past few weeks.

“This is a big push for us. As you know, we are coming from sixth (position) going up, right now I think we are thereabouts to second spot, so it's just work in progress. Every day we come on the training ground and we try to get better, better and better,” Malcolm noted.

According to the former St George's College Manning Cup star, things can only get better from here for his team, if they continue to ride the current wave of momentum as the season progresses under Coach Alex Thomas.

“At the beginning of the season we didn't have most of our players, so right now we have a full squad. So you can expect good things from us going through the rest of the season. When I just came in, after the first training session I went to him and said coach I didn't know that you were this good. He is a good coach, he is just young, but as I tell you he is a very good coach,” Malcom opined.

Finally, after a very ordinary season last term where they failed to make the play-offs, Malcolm divulged that like every other club in the league, winning the title is also the number one priority for Arnett Gardens.

“Any season, any game, all you can think about is to go to the top. Our aim is to win this championship this season and that's what we are working for,” he concluded.

