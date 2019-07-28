India A romp to comprehensive victory over Windies in first Test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — India A predictably defeated the West Indies A in the opening session on the fourth and final day of their first four-day Test at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here yesterday.

Resuming the day on 29 for one and needing 68 more runs for victory, the visitors comfortably wrapped up the contest before lunch, ending on 97 for four to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The result of the contest was never in doubt, even when Windies' fast bowler Chemar Holder claimed the wicket of Abhimanyu Easwaran, with just four runs added to the overnight total, to leave India A on 33 for two.

Srikar Bharat, who made 28 and captain Hanuma Vihari, who scored 19, combined a 49-run partnership to essentially seal the deal and erase any slim possibilities the home side would have had of mounting a miraculous comeback.

By the time off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall struck to remove Bharat, India A needed just 15 more runs.

Jomel Warrican did manage to claim the consolation wicket of Vihari three runs later with his very first ball but Wriddhiman Saha, who finished unbeaten on nine and Shivam Dube, who scored four not out, guided India A to victory.

Cornwall was the pick of the Windies bowlers, taking two scalps for 18 runs.