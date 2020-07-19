India cricket board ordered to pay former IPL champions US$640m
NEW DELHI, India (AFP) — A court has ordered India's cricket board to pay more than US$640 million to former Indian Premier League champions Deccan Chargers for illegal termination of the franchise.
The Chargers, which were owned by the Deccan Chronicle newspaper group, were kicked out of the IPL in 2012 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for financial breaches.
The action was taken a day before the team's deadline to settle matters, however. And the Bombay High Court ruled Friday that the termination was illegal and premature, a legal representative of Deccan Chronicle told AFP.
“They have been directed to pay 48 billion rupees [US$640 million] plus taxes, which might amount to about 80 billion,” the legal representative said on condition of anonymity.
“We haven't received the judgement copy yet, only after reading we will decide next plan of action,” Hemang Amin, the interim chief executive of the BCCI, was quoted as saying by the Economic Times newspaper.
In 2017, the Kochi Tuskers Kerala team won a similar arbitration case over its termination six years earlier.
The IPL is the world's most popular Twenty20 league but has been plagued by controversy since it started in 2008, with corruption and match-fixing cases often taking centrestage.
A spot-fixing scandal in 2013 led to the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals being suspended for two seasons.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy