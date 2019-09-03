India fast bowler Shami faces arrest over assault claims
KOLKATA, India (AFP) — India fast bowler Mohammed Shami was yesterday ordered to appear before an Indian court in 15 days or face arrest, after he was accused of various crimes, including assault and sexual harassment by his estranged wife.
Shami — who is representing India in the West India Test series in Jamaica — was charged by West Bengal police in March, with the case heard in court on Monday.
He has been locked in a protracted legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan, a former model, since March 2018. She has publicly accused Shami of having numerous affairs and harassment.
Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hossain told AFP Shami was summoned to appear in the Kolkata court to file an appeal for bail.
“If Shami fails to comply with the order, the court has directed the authorities to arrest him,” he added.
A senior police official told AFP they had yet to receive a copy of the court order.
Shami has dismissed all the accusations as a campaign to defame him.
Jahan has also accused Shami of corruption.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to issue an official statement on the court order.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy