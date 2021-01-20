India hero Pant hails 'dream series' after Australia upset

Brisbane , Australia (AFP) — Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant said he was enjoying one of the “biggest moments” of his life after guiding India to a historic win over Australia with a fearless innings yesterday.

The 23-year-old hit an attacking 89, including the winning four, to clinch the four-Test series and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Against all odds, injury-weakened India ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba with a record run-chase of 328 runs.

“This is one of the biggest moments of my life now,” said Pant.

“It's been a dream series. The team management always backs me and tells me, you are a match-winner and you have to go win the match for the team.”

Pant had also threatened to inspire an unlikely win in the third Test in Sydney, when he slammed 97 before the tail-enders blocked their way to a vital draw.

“I keep thinking every day that I want to win matches for India, and I did it today,” said Pant.

“It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection.”