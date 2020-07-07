India's Tambe set to play Caribbean league at 48

NEW DELHI, India (AFP) — Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at 48 years of age as the six franchises announced their teams yesterday.

Tambe has been signed by Trinbago Knight Riders and will become the first Indian to play in the CPL, which is scheduled between August 18 to September 10.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the Knight Riders franchise, which started its journey in the Indian Premier League as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008.

The wrist spinner, who played just two first-class matches for his home team Mumbai in 2013-14, was sold to KKR in the IPL auctions in December.

But he was forced out of the cash-rich league, which has been indefinitely postponed this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, after being disqualified by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for playing in unsanctioned cricket leagues like the T10.

Tambe, who shot to prominence after making his IPL debut at 41 for Rajasthan Royals in 2013, will need a no objection certificate from the BCCI to make his Caribbean trip.

The CPL draft was carried out remotely as teams filled out their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas players including Rashid Khan from Afghanistan and New Zealand's Ross Taylor.