Injured Dacres says rival Wright forced his hand in throwing world-leading mark

Nursing an injured ankle, Jamaica's World Championships discus silver medallist Fedrick Dacres, threw a world-leading 69.67m at the King of the Ring meet at Excelsior High School last Saturday.

It was Dacres' first discus event for the season in what was a sensational opener and was just below his personal best and national record of 70.78 set at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco, in June 2019.

“It was a good day. I couldn't complain. It actually went better than I previously thought because I was nursing a twisted ankle, so I wasn't even supposed to throw,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I just wanted to see where I am with a bad ankle and to see what I could do if I had a good ankle,” he further explained.

The towering Dacres, who turns 26 on February 28, said he wanted to go easy but was pushed hard by Chad Wright who was second with 66.54m.

“The meet was good [as] the guys came out firing, more so Chad (Wright). I was taking it easy and cool, but Chad is a warrior, so he started to go hard and I just reacted and I got a 69, so I am thankful,” said the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion.

Dacres, who won global titles at every age group competition, is looking to really make his mark at the Olympic Games. Standing at six feet, three inches and weighing in at approximately 230 pounds, he is feeling much stronger than before.

“I am on a good path, [apart from] the ankle which is swollen from last Wednesday [and] it's just a work in progress trying to be better. I am stronger, and from a technical view, I have gotten much, much better,” said Dacres.

The former Calabar High School star, under the guidance of Coach Julian Robinson, won a gold medal at the 2011 World Youth (Under-18) Championship becoming the first Jamaican to win a global discus title.

He followed that up with another gold at the World Juniors (Under-20) in 2012, and in the same year, he won at the Central American and the Caribbean (CAC) Junior Championship.

Dacres did not stop there and won gold at the Pan American Games in 2015 and 2019 and at the 2018 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships.

Dacres, the 2018 Sportsman-of-the-Year, has paved the way for Jamaicans at the highest level in the throws.

Dacres, who will be quick to admit he is a student of the sport, has been impressed by the current crop of youngsters in high school and believe Jamaica's throwing is in good hands.

The likes of Kai Chang, the 2018 World Under-20 champion, plus the likes of Ralford Mullings, Courtney Lawrence, Daniel Cope, Kobe Lawrence, Altwayne Bedward, to name a few, have being doing well.

“Based on what I have seen you can't really deny that these guys are the best ever, well in terms of shot put. They are top tier guys, but I just want to see how they transition,” said Dacres.

“A lot of people make it to university or whatever, but they don't transition to seniors as professionals. I think Jamaica has a really great crop of guys, super talented guys and I just want to see how they grow and get better and I am just waiting on that,” he reiterated.