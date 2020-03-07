Injuries force Watson, Foreman out of Carifta Trials

World Under-17 gold medallist Antonio Watson and Pan-American Under-20 long jump silver medallist Shantae Foreman were the biggest casualties on yesterday's opening day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

Watson, who ran 47.95 seconds for second in the Open 400m at last weekend's Gibson McCook Relays, pulled up after 200m in his heat of the Under-20 boys' 400m, while Foreman, who is nursing “a sore hamstring”, did not start in the Under-20 girls' long jump in which she was favourite to win.

It will be left to the selection committee of the JAAA whether any of the two will be selected for the 49th Carifta Games to be held April 10-13 in Devonshire, Bermuda.

Meanwhile, there were no other surprises as the favourites all advanced to today finals of the 100m and 400m, the blue-riband finals on today's second day of the three-day event.

Also today, which starts at 11:00 am, the finals in all four 1,500m will be contested, as well the finals of all four discus throws, the Under-17 long jumps and Under-20 high jumps, and the preliminaries of the 800m and the 400m hurdles in all age groups.

Despite the absence of Watson, the Under-20 boys' 400m looks set to steal the headlines and Holmwood Technical High School's Bovel McPherson ran a controlled 46.86 seconds, the fastest time of the day.

Kingston College's Michael Joseph ran 47.21 seconds to win his heat, Jamaica College's Javier Brown clocked 47.54, and Edwin Allen High School's Bryan Levell ran 47.61 seconds to be among the fastest on the day.

Rusea's High School's Alliyah Francis won her Under-20 400m heat in 53.90 seconds, Petersfield High School's Shaquena Foote won her heat in 54.17 seconds, and Vere Technical High School's Nickesha Pryce also won her heat in 54.46 seconds to secure their spots in the final.

Taj Hamm of Holmwood Technical High School led the Under-17 boys' 400m with 48.46 seconds, as Ferncourt High School's Derrick Grant won his heat with 48.84, and St Elizabeth Technical High School's Jssauna Dennis took his heat with 50.45 seconds, while Jamaica College's Tariq Dacres will also make the final with 49.18 seconds in his heat.

Holmwood Technical High School's Rickiann Russell ran 54.01 seconds to lead the Under-17 girls' 400m as Hydel High School's Alliah Baker won her heat in 55.34 seconds, and Clarendon College's Dejanea Oakley won her heat with 54.75 seconds.

Camperdown High School's Brittnie Johnson won the first title of the trials taking the Under-17 girls' shot put with 13.61 metres, beating Hydel High School's Shericka Christie with 13.59 metres and Edwin Allen High School's Rochell Salmon with 13.46m in third.