Injury sidelines de Grandhomme for Test series
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CMC) — A foot injury has ruled New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme out of the forthcoming two-Test series against West Indies.
New Zealand Cricket said a bone bruising in the right foot has sidelined de Grandhomme and fellow all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who has featured in one Test, will replace him for the matches, which will also form a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.
“It's disappointing for Colin to be ruled out of the Tests completely and he'll now target being fit and available for the Boxing Day Test (against Pakistan) at Bay Oval,” Blackcaps Head Coach Gary Stead said yesterday.
Spinner Ajaz Patel, who is recovering from a left calf tear, will not play in the first Test and a decision on his availability for the second Test will be taken later.
The New Zealanders have drafted fellow spinner Mitchell Santner into the squad as cover for Patel.
“Ajaz will join the team in Hamilton to have treatment and train,” Stead said. “We will make a call on the second Test in Wellington closer to the time.
“The unavailability of Colin and Ajaz has obviously had a flow-on effect to our T20 squad who are providing the replacement players for the Test squad.
“I highlighted last week how tight and complex the schedule was – so when you throw in some injuries, it really begins to challenge how you juggle your resources.”
Stead also revealed that Santner will be leading the Black Caps in the final T20I against West Indies.
“I'd like to acknowledge Mitch Santner for taking on the responsibility to captain the T20 side,” Stead said.
“It's a great honour to lead your country and I know his calm demeanour along with the sheer amount of international experience he's amassed in the past five years will hold him in good stead.
“Mitch and Daryl will be available for the final T20 game, before linking up with the Test squad on Tuesday, when we will monitor them closely to ensure they're fit and fresh ahead of the first Test on Thursday.”
New Zealand are scheduled to play three T20Is, starting this coming Friday against the Windies, followed by two Tests.
