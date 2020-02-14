INSPORTS primary school football, netball finals on today

THE finals of the 2019/2020 Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) National Primary Schools netball and football competitions will be played today at Noranda Bauxite Sports Centre, Discovery Bay, St Ann.

In the netball final, defending champions Bethabara Primary from Manchester will take on Corinaldi Primary from St James starting at 12:30 pm, while White Horses from St Thomas face Gregory Park from Portmore, St Catherine, in the third-place play-off game.

Meanwhile, the football final will be contested between Port Antonio Primary and Naggo Head from Portmore, beginning at 2:00 pm, while the third-place play-off will be between New Horizon from Westmoreland and McAuley Primary from St Catherine. Match time is 12:30 pm.

The two-way semi-finals in the netball competition had champion Bethabara defeating Gregory Park from Portmore 2-0, as they won 14-12 and 21-18.

Corinaldi, on the other hand, beat White Horses 21-13 at Lyssons Oval in St Thomas, but the losers failed to show in the return-leg that was scheduled at the Montego Bay Cricket Club and White Horses gained a walk over.

In the football semi-finals, Port Antonio Primary won 2-1 on aggregate as they beat New Horizon Primary 2-1 in the first leg through goals from Thirese Wilson and Keandre Wilson in the 49th and 60th minutes, respectively, while Jarvis Neylor scored the losers' goal in the 47th minute. The teams played to a 0-0 draw in the return leg.

Meanwhile, Naggo Head Primary and McAuley Primary played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and in the return fixture Naggo Head tagged McAuley 3-0 through goals from Keloin Brown in the 27th minute, Glory Clarke (34th), and Kajay Fletcher (46th).

The winning teams in both football and netball competitions will collect $200,000, second place $125,000, third place $75,000, and fourth place $50,000.

