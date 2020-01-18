Intriguing battles as push for RSPL play-off spots mounts

There are likely to be three intriguing races within the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) as it enters the final round of the 2019-2020 regular season.

The top two teams in the league Waterhouse FC and Mount Pleasant FA are tied on 40 points and separated by mere goal difference. Midway through the second round Waterhouse FC had an eight-point lead, but they have faltered over the last few games, while Mount Pleasant have found a rich vein of form to reduce the deficit to just three goals.

Waterhouse have not had a win in their last four games, losing two before drawing the others, while dropping 10 points to end round two.

Mount Pleasant missed out on ending the round at the top of the table when they lost their last game, going down 0-1 to Harbour View at the Compound on Monday. They however, have had four wins in their last six games with striker Kemar Beckford finding form at the right time. He has 11 goals so far this season.

The two teams are expected to go head-to-head over the next 11 games in the quest to end as regular season champions and claim the $1 million prize that goes with it.

The teams from third to eighth are genuine contenders for the other four play-off spots, while Harbour View have just about given themselves an outside chance with their crucial win over Mount Pleasant.

Third-place Arnett Gardens (34 points) and fourth-place Humble Lion (33 points) could have been a lot closer to the top two but inconsistent form has seen them unable to cut the gap.

Subsequently, they will be in a dogfight with defending champions Portmore United (33) Dunbeholden (32) Cavalier (31) and a resurgent Tivoli Gardens (29), while Harbour View (26) will believe that sixth place is still within reach.

Fifth-place Portmore United have been a far cry from the team that dominated the league for the past two seasons, but they have been better in the second round and will be looking to push on to ensure they are in the mix at the end of the season.

Sixth-place Dunbeholden was one of the star teams of round two and have put themselves in contention in this their second season of top flight football. They will continue to depend on the league's top scorer Dean-Andre Thomas who has 12 goals.

Cavalier's drubbing of Molynes United last time out has revived belief in the camp that they can make the top six as they are now in seventh place and just a point outside the play-off places.

Tivoli Gardens are in eigth place after spending a significant amount of time in the relegation zone early on in the season. The return of Glendon “Admiral” Bailey has helped to revive the fortunes of the club whch is just three points outside of play-off football, something almost unthinkable a month ago.

Harbour View in ninth spot have an outside chance of making the play-offs as they are six points adrift of Dunbeholden, but inconsistency and a revolving door for coaches may make it a bit tricky for the “Stars of the East”.

Free-falling Molynes United are now in 10th spot, a far cry from the heady days in the first round when they led the league. Their main concern at the moment will be trying not to get dragged into the relegation scrap as they sit seven points above the drop zone. They, however, will need to start winning games in the third round to ensure they remain “safe”.

UWI FC on 17 points and Vere United on 16 points are both in serious danger of being relegated at the end of the season. Both teams have won only two games apiece from 22 games and it is hard to see either of them playing RSPL football next season.