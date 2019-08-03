Invaders put perfect record on line against Jackson Town

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Invaders will put their perfect win record on the line today when they take on Jackson Town in the semi-finals of the Trelawny Football Association Under-18 competition, at Elleston Wakeland Centre in Falmouth.

Invaders won Zone Four with a perfect record of three wins and conceded just once as they comfortably won the group ahead of Friendship, and will face Zone One winners Jackson Town in the first game of the double-header set at 2:00 pm.

In the second game, unbeaten teams Duncans and Holland will meet to decide the other finalist who will advance to the August 10 decider.

Jackson Town are the only zone winners to have lost a game in the preliminary round but topped their group with nine points, two more than Clarks Town and Kinloss.

Duncans, who won two of their three games and drew the other, finished with seven points to win Zone Two, one more than Spicy Hill, while Holland, who scored the most goals in the first round, ended their Zone Three group play with 10 points — two more than second-placed Falmouth who only conceded one goal in their four games played.

—Paul Reid