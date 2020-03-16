IOC to hold coronavirus crisis talks with sports bodies
Lausanne, Switzerland (AFP) — With less than five months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach plans to have emergency talks with member organisations, sources close to the IOC said yesterday.
The IOC plans a conference call on Tuesday to “keep the international federations informed of the situation, as well as the National Olympic Committees and athletes”, one source close to the IOC told AFP.
The IOC “will take stock of the actions taken” to respond to the coronavirus crisis “and the federations will have the opportunity to ask questions”, added a source close to one international sports federation.
The IOC “conducts a regular dialogue with all the Olympic partners and regularly informs them of the situation”, added an IOC spokesman.
While many international sporting events have been postponed or cancelled, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised on Friday that Tokyo would host the Olympic Games as planned in July and August, despite questions raised by the pandemic.
Thomas Bach said on Thursday that his organisation would follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization regarding a possible postponement.
He acknowledged, however, that the cancellation of qualifying events due to the epidemic was already posing “serious problems”.
The issue of qualifying will be a focus of Tuesday's telephone meeting.
At the beginning of March, Bach said the IOC would show “flexibility” regarding the qualifications for Tokyo and encouraged “all athletes to continue to prepare” for the Games.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy