IPL seeks OUR's intervention for blown transformers

Independence Park Ltd (IPL) has sent a $15-m claim to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) for two blown transformers, but the power company refused to honour.

General manager of IPL, Major Desmon Brown, told the Jamaica Observer the matter is now before the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

“Two transformers were damaged in late June and we have sent in a claim to the JPS which they have declined to honour,” Major Brown said.

“The cost to replace the damaged equipment is over $15m. IPL will be asking the OUR to review the matter,” added Major Brown.

Efforts to get a comment from the JPS via Winsome Callum, director, corporate communications, proved futile as calls to her cellphone on Monday went unanswered.

The IPL is a sport and cultural complex built in 1966 and houses a variety of sports facilities including the National Stadium. A statue of Bob Marley marks the entrance to the facility.

Major Brown, who was last year inferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD), said it is more expensive to operate the complex with the generators operating between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The IPL, which has a monthly bill of over $20 million to maintain the facilities, has projected to loss up to $100 million due to the closure of sporting facilities to mitigate against the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

IPL has seen a number of scheduled events cancelled due to COVID-19, with the largest being the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships.

Major Brown told the Observer that IPL has been operating on the Government of Jamaica subvention since March.

It was expected to earn between $13-15 million with the staging of the popular five-day school Champs plus the National Senior and Junior Championships as well as the Jamaica International Invitational and the Racers Grand Prix.