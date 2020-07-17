ISSA boss commits to help reversing shortage of football referees

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) has thrown their support behind the Jamaica Football Referees Association (JFRA) as they seek new referees to fill what they both say is a desperate shortage of officials.

Victor Stewart, a top official of the JFRA, has been calling for new people to join the profession, while also lamenting the poor treatment of referees by fans, saying that was the main reasons they were not able to attract new members.

The shortage of officials is felt more acutely at the schoolboy football level where during the early part of the season there could be as many as 45 games on any given day across the island and often times games are put off due to a lack of sufficient officials to man the games.

In the last few seasons, ISSA has had to stagger games, putting in more game days while lessening the numbers of games on a given day, and ISSA President Keith Wellington has urged high school coaches and heads of Physical Education Department to encourage students to get involved in the game.

In a virtual meeting with heads of delegations and coaches last week, Wellington said it was the responsibilities of those who had charge of the students to make sure they tell them about all the options that are open to them, especially those who were involved in sports.

“There is a serious shortage of referees and coaches; one of the things they [coaches] need to be promoting amongst the players is the varied opportunities available to them in the sports,” he said.

“We know that we coach people to win games and to win titles, but we should be focusing also on the [other] opportunities that these youngsters can get from the sport... by being umpires and referees, managing their school teams and learning to manage not just sports teams but also how to manage their time and manage people by being around the team while you cannot play but learning about the sport, going to college and becoming a physio therapist or a sports lawyer or a sports doctor or journalists.”

Wellington added: “I think that as coaches and schools we need to highlight the opportunities that are available in sports, we shouldn't just be sectionalising our responsibilities and trying to bring people over to the section that we are responsibly for.”

The shortage, Wellington said, was not limited to just football, but basically all sports.

“We have a great great shortage now of match officials, not just netball, but football, cricket, basketball, all the different sports. We have serious problems where officiating is concerned and I am encouraging the coaches and HODs... we have started doing PE in CSEC and CAPE and so I am sure that students are being exposed to different career options, but we who are in the high schools, especially in Jamaica which is a small society where high school education is so important and where high school sports is as important and as significant as any other sports, we have to start encouraging our children to be involved in other aspects of sports.”

ISSA had met with the JFRA, Wellington said, and were working together to try and bridge the gap. The St Elizabeth Technical principal urged the coaches, that “if we can get two persons from each school to join the ranks of the referees it would solve a lot of the problems that you have as coaches”.

Wellington told the coaches to start encouraging students form 10th grade upwards and said they would take it from there as the JFRA would commence training and education.

“ISSA can't train referees or umpires, but the national association has ro the drive the effort, but it has to start with the coaches,” he noted.

The ISSA boss said players with the marginal talents should be the ones that were targetted to take up the whistle.

“Encourage that man who is the number 25 player on your squad, the one who you are only going to give a game when you are leading 6-0, encourage him to be a referee, encourage him to get involved,” Wellington charged.

He used Fifa assistant referee Princess Brown as an example of someone who had made the most of her opportunities.

“I remember Princess Brown, who is a Fifa assistant referee now and who has done two Fifa finals already...I recall her doing her first game at STETHS and we had to be calling out to her to indicate what an offside was. I recall clearly, she and many others and she has gotten to the stage now where not only where she is earning good money, but the exposure where she has gotten to the final of a world Cup.

“We have players who love the game, but you have to give them a game as they can't earn a game in your squad and you have them but not encouraging them to do other things... we want to play our part as sport lovers to develop the sport, not just from where we stand, but from all the other facets around the different sports,” Wellington ended.