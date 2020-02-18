ISSA/Grace Headley Cup, Grace Shield continue today

DEFENDING champions Manchester High will take on Clarendon College as the second round of the 2020 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Grace Headley Cup cricket competition bowls off today at eight venues, beginning at 10:00 am.

The second round will be played over two days. There will be four groups of four teams playing a round robin format.

Manchester, who won the competition after defeating many-time champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in the final last year, is coached by Barry Barnes, and were the winners of Zone D in the preliminary rounds.

Meanwhile, STETHS, winners of Zone B and coached by Clive Ledgister, will host Cornwall College, who were runners-up in Zone A at their school ground in Santa Cruz.

St James High, winners of Zone A, will go up against B B Coke High, who finished second in Zone C at St James High playing field.

Vere Technical High, winners of Zone C, will journey to play May Day High, who finished second in Zone D.

Charlemont High, winners of Zone F, play host to Port Antonio High, runners-up in Zone G.

Marcus Garvey High, who topped Zone E in the preliminary rounds, will be at home to Old Harbour High, who finished as the next best third-placed team.

St Mary Technical High, who emerged winners of Zone G, will journey to play Tacky High, second-place holders from Zone F.

Aabuthnott Gallimore High, the best third-place team from the preliminary rounds, will host Brown's Town High, who were second in Zone G at their school ground.

The winners of each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Group One — Manchester High, Clarendon College, St James High, and B B Coke High

Group Two — STETHS, Cornwall College, Vere Technical, and May Day High

Group Three — Marcus Garvey High, Tacky High, St Mary Technical, and Old Barbour High

Group Four — Brown's Town High, Charlemont High, Port Antonio High, and Aabutnott Gallimore High

Meanwhile, action continues in the ISSA/Grace Shield Urban High School Boys' competition with St George's College hosting Ardenne High at St George's College, and Penwood High facing Kingston College at Penwood playing field in Zone C.

In Zone D, Calabar High play at home to Wolmer's at Red Hills Road, while Camperdown High meet St Jago High at Camperdown's selected venue. Matches begin at 10:00 am.