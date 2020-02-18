ISSA/Grace Headley Cup, Grace Shield continue today
DEFENDING champions Manchester High will take on Clarendon College as the second round of the 2020 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Grace Headley Cup cricket competition bowls off today at eight venues, beginning at 10:00 am.
The second round will be played over two days. There will be four groups of four teams playing a round robin format.
Manchester, who won the competition after defeating many-time champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in the final last year, is coached by Barry Barnes, and were the winners of Zone D in the preliminary rounds.
Meanwhile, STETHS, winners of Zone B and coached by Clive Ledgister, will host Cornwall College, who were runners-up in Zone A at their school ground in Santa Cruz.
St James High, winners of Zone A, will go up against B B Coke High, who finished second in Zone C at St James High playing field.
Vere Technical High, winners of Zone C, will journey to play May Day High, who finished second in Zone D.
Charlemont High, winners of Zone F, play host to Port Antonio High, runners-up in Zone G.
Marcus Garvey High, who topped Zone E in the preliminary rounds, will be at home to Old Harbour High, who finished as the next best third-placed team.
St Mary Technical High, who emerged winners of Zone G, will journey to play Tacky High, second-place holders from Zone F.
Aabuthnott Gallimore High, the best third-place team from the preliminary rounds, will host Brown's Town High, who were second in Zone G at their school ground.
The winners of each group will advance to the semi-finals.
Group One — Manchester High, Clarendon College, St James High, and B B Coke High
Group Two — STETHS, Cornwall College, Vere Technical, and May Day High
Group Three — Marcus Garvey High, Tacky High, St Mary Technical, and Old Barbour High
Group Four — Brown's Town High, Charlemont High, Port Antonio High, and Aabutnott Gallimore High
Meanwhile, action continues in the ISSA/Grace Shield Urban High School Boys' competition with St George's College hosting Ardenne High at St George's College, and Penwood High facing Kingston College at Penwood playing field in Zone C.
In Zone D, Calabar High play at home to Wolmer's at Red Hills Road, while Camperdown High meet St Jago High at Camperdown's selected venue. Matches begin at 10:00 am.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy