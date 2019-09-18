ISSA netball leagues begin today
FORMER champions Excelsior High will take on Meadowbrook High as the 2019 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) urban high school junior and senior league competitions get underway this afternoon across several venues.
The junior matches are to begin at 2:30 pm, while the seniors are slated for action at 3:30 pm.
The Christopher Smart-coached aggregation should easily get the better of their opponents, and are also one of the contenders for the Senior League title.
Norman Manley, another of the fancied teams to make it to the second round, will host Eltham High today.
Defending junior and senior league champions Gaynstead High, coached by Dalton Hinds, are scheduled to open their season on September 27 when they journey to play Edith Dalton-James High.
St Catherine, hot favourites this season, will not be in action until September 23 when they travel to face Pembroke Hall High.
Last year, the St Catherine aggregation finished second to Gaynstead High in the senior league.
The Phyllis Thompson-coached St Catherine have dominated this year's pre season tournaments and should be in contention for high school title honours.
They captured the 2019 INSPORTS Summer Challenge Cup, and last week came out champions in the annual ISSA High School girls Netball Rally, winning both the junior and senior finals.
Dalton Hinds, coach of Gaynstead, said he has lost a number of players from both the junior and senior teams but he believes they will advance to the second round of the competition.
Zone A – Ardenne High, Campion College, Holy Childhood High, Immaculate Conception, Innswood High, Papine High, Spanish Town High, St Mary's College
Zone B – Dunoon Park Technical, Haile Selassie High, Merl Grove High, Northern Technical, Oberlin High, The Queen's School, Tarrant High, Tivoli High
Zone C — Excelsior High, Eltham High, Hydel High, Meadowbrook High, Norman Manley High, St Hugh's High, Vauxhall High.
Zone D – defending champions Gaynstead High, Bridgeport High, Charlie Smith High, Cumberland High, Edith Dalton-James High, Mona High, St Andrew High
Zone E – Camperdown High, Alpha Academy, Jonathan Grant High, Kingston Technical, St Andrew High, Waterford High, and Clan Carthy High.
Zone F – St Catherine High, Greater Portmore High, Jose Marti High, Wolmer's Girls', Pembroke Hall High, and Holy Trinity High
Today's matches
Zone C
St Hugh's vs Vauxhall
Norman Manley vs Eltham
Excelsior vs Meadowbrook
Zone D
Cumberland vs St Andrew High
Charlie Smith vs Edith Dalton-James
Mona vs Bridgeport
( Home teams named first)
— Gerald Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy