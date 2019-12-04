ISSA Rural Area junior football continues today
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Five schools, two in the Under-16 and three in the Under-14 age groups will be going after back-to-back wins and possibly a place in the semi-finals of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Rural Area football competitions when quarter-finals continue today with eight games.
Vere Technical, last season's semi-finalists, Cornwall College, who won in 2016 and 2017, and Belair High were winners in their Under-14 first quarter-final games on Monday and wins again today would see them advance to the semi-finals from their groups.
Cornwall College will play defending champions Garvey Maceo in Zone One; Vere Technical will be at Irwin High, and Belair are away to Seaforth High.
In the other game, Happy Grove and St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) will meet at Happy Grove.
In the Under-16 competition, where a new champion will be crowned after Garvey Maceo failed to get out of the first round, Clarendon College, the 2016 champions, and Denbigh High will go after back-to-back wins when they play away to Petersfield High and Rusea's High, respectively.
On Monday in the Under-14 quarter-finals, Vere Technical hammered Seaforth High 4-0, Cornwall College edged STETHS 1-0, the same score for Belair High over Irwin High, while Happy Grove and Garvey Maceo shared four goals in a 2-2 draw.
Denbigh High had the biggest margin of victory in the Under-16 quarter-finals, beating Titchfield High 4-0, Clarendon College beat Ocho Rios 3-0, STETHS and Petersfield drew 0-0, while Munro College and Rusea's High also drew 0-0.
—Paul Reid
