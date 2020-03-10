ISSA Rural Table Tennis Championships on the line today

DEFENDING champions Titchfield High School are highly fancied to dominate the 2019-2020 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Full Service Consultants National Boys' and Girls' Table Tennis Team Championships in today's finals at G C Foster College starting at 9:00 am.

Along with the boys' and girls' Under-19 team titles, Titchfield High School are also Under-16 boys' title holders, while Westwood High School are the Under-16 defending champions.

Coach Samuel Lamont is confident Titchfield High School will retain their title, though they are not as strong as last year.

“The players competed for Portland Table Tennis Club in the National Club League and have done extremely well, winning the women's team final, while finishing second in the men's team final last Saturday,” Lamont said.

Lamont believes Glenmuir High School and St Mary High School will be the main challengers to his team.

Meanwhile, the play-offs in the four categories will see the team divided into two groups of three to be played on a round-robin format with the winners qualifying for the finals.

They will play best of five matches and there will be three singles and two doubles matches in the tie.

The schools competition in the boys' Under-19 play-offs will be contested by Titchfield High School, Glenmuir High School, St James High School, St Mary High School, York Castle High School, and McGrath High School.

Schools competing in the girls' Under-19 team play-offs are Titchfield High School, Westwood High School, York Castle High School, St Hilda's High School, St James High School, and St Mary High School.

In the boys' Under-16, the teams are Titchfield High, York Castle High, St Mary High, McGrath High, and Glenmuir High schools.

The girls' 16 and under play-offs will be contested by Westwood High, Titchfield High, Mount Alvernia High, St Mary High, and St James High schools.

— Gerald Reid