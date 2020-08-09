ISSA sets timetable for resumption of sports amid rising COVID-19 cases

With just about a month to the official start of the new school term, the governing body for high school sports the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) says its remains committed to the hosting of first semester of sports such as football and netball should the situation allow.

In a release dated Friday, August 7, ISSA said it has been in constant contact with the various stakeholders as it relates to the safe staging of sporting events during the Christmas term.

“The ISSA executive continues to engage our various stakeholders on the issues related to the possibility of resuming our various competitions as planned.

“The significant majority of our stakeholders/partners, including sponsors and the ministries of education and health have expressed support for our plans to resume competitions, should it be deemed safe for us to do so at the proposed time,” the widely circulated released stated.

ISSA said it is awaiting written conformation from the various ministries that will give the final go ahead for the resumption of sports.

“Although we have shared our plans and protocol documents with the ministries of education and health, as well as engaged them verbally on same, we are yet to receive written permission confirming their approval and support, which they have verbally expressed.”

Bearing in mind the spike in cases of COVID-19 over the past few days, ISSA says there will be constant assessment of the situation and communication with schools about when it is safe for training to resume in the various disciplines.

“The executive continues to be mindful of the fluidity of issues relating to the spread of COVID-19 and the inherent risks that may be involved with engaging students for training and competition.

“As a result, while we will continue to engage our stakeholders and make plans for the resumption of competitions, if and when it is safe to do so, we are encouraging principals to carefully assess the current circumstances and make a determination as to their individual school's capabilities of engaging students in training activities at this time.

“Any such assessment must be aligned to our draft protocol document as well as related guidelines previously shared with schools.”

They have also set a timetable on when a final decision can be made on the staging of sports for this year.

“We have agreed to make a final decision, no later than mid-September, as to whether or not we will stage any competition during the Christmas term of the new school year.

“We assure you that the executive of ISSA will continue to monitor and assess the current situation before arriving at a final decision, which will be in the best interest of our membership and those we serve.”

