ISSA table tennis under way
EXCELSIOR, Wolmer's Girls, St Jago High, and Immaculate Conception won their opening-round matches of the 2020 Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Full Service Consultants Under-19 and Under-16 tennis competitions which got under way at several venues last week.
The Excelsior High aggregation defeated Hillel Academy 3-1, St Jago tagged St Mary's College 3-0 in boys' Under-19, and Wolmer's Girls blanked Campion College 3-0, and Immaculate Conception defeated Merl Grove High 3-1 also in Under-19 action.
In the girls' Under-16 competition, Merl Grove gained a 3-2 win over hosts Immaculate, and St Jago blanked St Mary's College 3-0. They also defeated St Mary's College 3-0 in Under-16 boys' action.
The competition continues today with Meadowbrook High hosting St Andrew High For Girls, Mona High going up against Immaculate in girls' Under-19, while Merl Grove meet defending champions Wolmer's Girls in Under-16. Matches begin at 2:00 pm.
The urban zones for boys and girls are as follows:
Boys' Under-19: Group One — Defending champions Ardenne High, Calabar High, Hillel Academy, and Jamaica College.
Group Two — Jonathan Grant High, St Mary's College, Wolmer's Boys', and Mona High.
Group Three — Kingston College, Campion College, Gaynstead High, St George's College, and Excelsior High.
Girls' Under-19: Group One — Defending champions Ardenne High, St Jago High, Jonathan Grant High, and St Mary's College.
Group Two — St Andrew High, Hillel Academy, Meadowbrook High, and Excelsior High.
Group Three — Immaculate Conception High, Wolmer's Girls, Mona High and Merl Grove High.
Boys' Under-16: Group One — Defending champions Calabar High, Hillel Academy, and Jamaica College.
Group Two — Jonathan Grant High, St Mary's High, and Wolmer's Boys'.
Group Three — Kingston College, Campion College, St George's's College, and Excelsior High.
Girls' Under-16: Group One — St Jago High, Jonathan Grant High, and St Mary's College.
Group Two — Alpha Academy, St Andrew High, and Hillel Academy.
Group Three — Defending champions Wolmer's Girls, Merl Grove and Immaculate Conception.
