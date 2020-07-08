ISSA urges schools to be diligent if and when sports resume

SCHOOLS planning to participate in Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association(ISSA)-organised competitions later this year are urged to be diligent, as the governing body for high school sports in Jamaica sets up the framework set out by the Government under the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols to prevent sports being cancelled for a second time in the calendar year.

Dr Oneil Ankle, chairman of the Manning Cup football committee, said if permission is granted by the Government for sports to take place when schools restart in September, the protocols set out will cover all sports, and not just football.

“These are challenging times; we did not cause COVID-19 on ourselves so we have to work with the various authorities and their protocols that they will lay out,” Dr Ankle told a virtual meeting on Monday with coaches and heads of departments of high schools.

“One case of COVID-19 in any school will affect all schools...one case of COVID-19 across any school across this country means that chances are, they will lock things down; and if one football player tests positive you know it is going to affect the football right away and they will lock us down,” he added.

ISSA is in the process of working out protocols for the restart of Under-16 and senior football, netball, basketball, and swimming in the Christmas term but Dr Ankle warned about the fragility of the situation and the responsibility that the schools will bear.

Earlier this year the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, as well as a number of other events such as girls' football, basketball, and table tennis were all cancelled out of concern regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Wellington, president of ISSA, also told Monday's virtual meeting that at a conference with member principals held last week, all agreed that all plans would be cancelled if it became unsafe to execute them.

Dr Ankle emphasised to coaches and heads of departments that, “we have to play our part to ensure that none of that happens in any of sports that we're going to put on for the next few months...There must be checks and balances and the heads of departments must play their part — it is teamwork.”

Meanwhile, Wellington said they have set July 24 as the date they expect to get word from the Government. “By then we hope we will get approval which we can share with the schools.”

He reported that the principal body had made suggestions last week and had given the ISSA executives the green light “to continue with plans to stage various sporting competitions in the Christmas term on the basis that it must be safe for us to do so and we must get Government approval for the staging of the competitions”.

He said the “executive is to finalise a set of protocols to be applied to training and competing for all ISSA competitions. These protocols are to be approved by the relevant government ministries before they are to be shared with all schools in order [for them] to successfully carry out their training and competition routines,” he said.

“Each principal is to meet with coaches and outline the measures that are to be implemented for the resumption of their programmes, and the point was emphasised that principals should ensure that they are satisfied with the implementation of these measures before approving any student participation in training or competition,” he ended.