ISSA Western Conference basketball continues today

HOLLAND, Trelawny — Holland High and York Castle High will meet today in a double-header at Holland that will be crucial to their ambition of advancing in both sections of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Western Conference boys' basketball championships.

Both schools, as well as St James High and Irwin High, who will meet in the Under-16 section at Montego Bay Boys' Club, will complete their first-round schedules in the junior competition today.

Holland High, who are coming off a loss to leaders St James High, are in second place in the Under-16 section on 12 points, one behind St James High, while York Castle are on 10 points and in fifth place and will be going after a third-straight victory.

York Castle, who will have a game to play in the Under-19 section, are in fourth place on eight points, same as Holland High who will end their first round today.

Herbert Morrison Technical lead the Under-19 segment with 12 points, one more than Cornwall College, who are tied with William Knibb, who completed their first-round schedule with an overtime win over Rhodes Hall, last Thursday.

Rhodes Hall had rallied in the second half as the teams were tied at 48 after four quarters, but William Knibb Memorial, who were led by double-doubles from Rhondane Ashman and Phillip Hodges, persevered in the end, outscoring the home team 10-7 in the extra frame.

William Knibb Memorial led 12-5 after the first quarter and 27-17 at half-time, but Rhodes Hall came back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to six points, 35-29, before forcing extra-time, with their best scoring quarter coming in the fourth.

Ashman scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds and Hodges scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds with Kimani Rose scoring 14 points and Clifoy Samuels scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Omardo Brown had a double-double of 14 points and 11 steals for Rhodes Hall, as Javan Davis led all scorers with 21 points, while Rahiem Tomlinson scored 14 points for Rhodes Hall.

