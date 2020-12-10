It'll be a challenge!

Jamaican striker Romario Williams, who has uprooted his family when he signed for Egyptian club Al-Ittihad Alexandria, says he is ready for the new challenges ahead.

Williams, 26, said the move came fast last Wednesday and he had to consult his family for a quick decision as they had only 48 hours before the transfer window closed in Egypt.

“It will definitely be a challenge for sure as we are going into a totally new environment, new culture and time difference and those kind of stuff,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

“So I am just trying to approach everything with an open mind and I know the language barrier probably will be the most significant issue we face,” he added.

“But English is a universal language and you can survive with English just about anywhere in the world. I am looking forward to it and I know it will present its own individual challenges,” he continued.

Williams, who was a part of Jamaica's Under-17 team to the 2011 World Cup in Mexico and who played against the likes of Paul Pogba of France, has represented Jamaica's senior team 14 times scoring twice.

But his move to Egypt would not have been possible without his very good friend and fellow Reggae Boy Damion Lowe, who signed for the Al-Ittihad Alexandria recently.

“Hopefully, we can go in and get the job done and it can open door for other guys,” said Williams.

“But having Damion by my side and having him as my support and him having me, it will make the journey that much better because we will rally around each other and bounce off each other's individual strengths,” he noted.

“The mindset of myself and Damion is somewhat the same. We are both approaching it with an open mind. We know we are going into a new environment where the culture is different than what we are accustomed to in Jamaica or the US,” Williams added.

He continued: “So it's up to us to go in and adjust as quickly as possible and make ourselves at home and make ourselves as comfortable as possible so we can perform and get the job done”.

Williams, who represented Kingston College in the Manning Cup, later went on to the University of Florida and was drafted in 2015 as the third pick by Montreal Impact.

He made his professional debut on March 2015 in a 2–2 draw against Orlando City SC, but the following year Atlanta United FC acquired him from the Impact.

Then on July 1, 2019, Williams was traded to Columbus Crew SC and last year he represented Miami FC where he scored eight goals.

“It won't be the same as in the US or Jamaica and it won't be sweet and dandy every day. But at the end of the day, we will survive and use each other [himself and Lowe] and get by for sure,” Williams ended.