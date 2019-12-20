It's all adding up

With tremendous improvement shown in the educational standards among students at Seaward Primary and Junior High School since the intervention of domino programmes, the institution took another huge step towards fostering the “young ones” when they added the game to its curriculum.

The National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB) has been the driving force behind uplifting the students since launching its Junior Champ at the school in 2016, and will see the association having its own classroom to continue teaching the game. This will be done two days per week on Monday and Wednesday.

Humbert Davis, first vice-president of NADB, said his association's aim is to continue to develop and improve the students' learning capacities and to aid their future endeavours.

“To be honest, from we started here at Seaward Primary and Junior High School I have seen tremendous improvement in students, and that for us is a great accomplishment; and we will continue to help their young ones as they are the future of this country and we want to play our part. During all of this we will be practising with these youngsters how to utilise their resources and engage their minds to retain information and appreciate space, to develop other skills that can assist them in their future endeavours,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer at the opening of the new classroom for dominoes on the school's campus on Tuesday.

Davis continued: “It started with a simple dot, then the dot turns into a line, and then the line turns into a shape, and then the shape turns into a pattern, and from there it turns into data and that's what life is about. I must say thank you to Bruce Bicknell, Carol Marshall and other staff members at the school for this new step, and for their continuous support over the years.”

Bruce Bicknell, chairman at Seaward Primary and Junior High School, welcomed the initiative and thinks it is a new look for the school as well.

“It means a lot, you know, because what it does it brings people together — not just students in the school, but teachers and parents. This creates an environment where everybody can integrate and mingle. Domino is a very important sport and it's underestimated in Jamaica by many.

“This is a great school and it is under a strong leadership...it's not just a facility that is kept well, but the results of dedication from the students is phenomenal compared to other inner-city schools,” said Bicknell, who was also honoured by the school for his 31 years of leadership of the institution.

Lorraine Barns, acting vice-principal, said she expects with this new intervention the education standard should continue to improve.

“The NADB in our school has helped most students...you know sometimes they're afraid of mathematics, [and] it has helped them to build their confidence in mathematics and to see that mathematics is just an everyday life activity.

“It's an integrated programme; it is not only mathematics he [Humbert Davis] uses, he uses the domino. So by playing the domino, let's say you have a domino with two and three — that could be two third, two or three, you could add two and three and that is five, or you can say two times three is six. So basically, the programme is very important in building skills in mathematics.

“Yes, the mathematics numeracy levels should improve to the national standard, [and] that's where we are trying to go first,” Barns ended.