It's all coming together for Reggae Boyz after landing in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Fourteen members of the Reggae Boyz 23-man squad have already arrived in Saudi Arabia, and team manager Roy Simpson says the remaining nine players should join the group today.

And even as the group began its mandatory quarantine here at the Holiday Inn Hotel for the next few days, Simpson was kept a busy man trying to “put out fires” clarifying a series of stories which emerged in media reports yesterday.

“The delegation from Jamaica had an extended travel route. I think we handled it well, our organisation in terms of catching the flights and how we handled the situation. We were quite efficient with that. However, we have no control over the fatigue that we all suffered, but I think that said we are all okay in terms of we have reached our destination safely and I think that is what really matters most.”

The long-standing manager then turned his attention to what happened with some members of the travel party from Europe.

“We had some hiccups with some of the players coming out of Europe. I think that has been settled so we hope to have everybody arriving tomorrow (today) throughout the day, and based on communications that I have received from all players they have indicated that they will make the trip, so by tomorrow (today), hopefully we will have all our players that we need for the squad.”

Ravel Morrison, the former Manchester United prodigy, has long been craved by the Jamaican technical staff, and having been confirmed for a possible debut appearance, hopes were crushed after his agent slammed the local federation for reneging on a business class travel plan.

But when the group of players travelling from Jamaica arrived, Morrison was safely tucked away in his room.

“I think what happened is that we at the JFF had indicated to all players that we would have upgraded their tickets to business class. Some of the players, when they went to the airport, that was not done and it created some amount of discomfort for the players.

“It was sorted out for some players, but Ravel had to travel economy because his was not sorted out, but we have spoken to him since and I think as a professional, he has said to me personally that though it was not the best arrangement he is here to play football and that is what matters to him most and he hopes that he gives the Jamaica public a treat because he understands the anticipation that surrounds his debut for Jamaica,” explained Simpson, hours after doing doing his rounds and meeting the new players in the group.

He added: “Speaking with him I have left that conversation with some amount of assurance that he understood what happened but is now here to play football.”

Simpson admitted that his agent did communicate with him during a discussion, but that “it's unfortunate that it was played out in the media the way it did, and I want to take this opportunity to personally apologise to him for that situation”.

“Though I had communicated to he and his agent about the travel arrangements, it was not what it was supposed to be, but we have all moved past that,” said Simpson.

The team manager said he had spoken to Leon Bailey and he has indicated that he is ready, but asked for more time based on his club's post-game protocols.

“He had some meetings that he had to attend and he would travel on November 10, but he wants to let all of Jamaica know that he's ready,” Simpson noted.

So for now the Boyz will be housed at the Holiday Inn for their quarantine period, as per the agreement with their Saudi counterparts, and will stay away from physical activities until they have conducted COVID-19 tests, after which they will await the results before being given approval to start physical contact training.

“So, what we will be doing are virtual sessions. Already the trainers have set that up and they will be going through it with the players and basically where we are at now is just going through quarantine and test protocols and then we get into physical activity on Thursday afternoon,” informed Simpson.

— Ian Burnett