It's not over as yet!
Jockey Dane Nelson rides a true four-timer to trim Anthony Thomas's lead by two
Former three-time champion jockey Dane Nelson captured the spotlight by booting home four winners including two from the three trophy races offered on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.
The always bustling rider first won aboard General Mubaraak in the Clifford Stewart Memorial Cup over six furlongs (1,200m) and then guided home two-year-old, first- timer Santorini in the Rhoel Rhoden Memorial Trophy over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) in fine style.
Trained by Donovan Plummer , General Mubaraak came from behind horses to win, going away by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:16.1 in an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event. Powerful Red (Raddesh Roman) finished in second place with Cat's Rigger (Anthony Thomas) in the third slot.
Santorini by Soul Warrior – Milestone, making him a half-brother of Houdini's Magic, looked shaky at the start of the maiden special weight event and raced in mid-pack. The chestnut colt straightened up on the inside rails and coupled well in deep stretch, hitting top gear and then powered home to win by 1 ¼ lengths from Jahsendblessings (Dick Cardenas) and The Genesis (Shane Ellis). Trained by champion Anthony Nunes, Santorini won in a time of 1:07.0.
Nelson's other two winners were Truly Amazing and Chief of State, both trained by Spencer Chung.
After pitching immediately after leaving the starting gates running five furlongs (1,000m) straight, Truly Amazing recovered well and ran down rivals to win by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 58.2. Ras Emanuel (Omar Walker) was second, and Wartime (O'brien White) finished in third place.
Travelling four furlongs (800m) straight, Chief of State defeated stable companion Doom Patrol (Aaron Chatrie) by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 46.1.
Nelson, who started the day 15 winners behind leader Anthony Thomas in the race for the 2020 jockey's title, closed the gap to 13 winners. Thomas had two winners yesterday, Smokey Topaz and Secret Traveller.
The other trophy race on offer, the Monica Todd Memorial Cup was won by Burlin, ridden by Raddesh Roman for trainer Dennis Pryce. Burlin won by 5 ½ lengths ahead of Shauna Cruise (Shane Ellis) and Chief Prospect (Linton Steadman) in a time of 2:00.4 at nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).
Racing continues on Friday next (October 23). The Friday race meeting was originally planned for Heroes' Day (Monday, October 19) but had to be postponed because of the new curfew hours set by the Government.
