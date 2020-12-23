Bonner time!

FORMER Jamaica cricket coach Junior Bennett believes the fragility of the West Indies batting line-up could see Nkrumah Bonner make his Test debut in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Bonner, 31, was a member of the reserve group of players for the summer tour of England and the recent trip to New Zealand.

The Caribbean side lost 1-2 and 0-2, respectively, with the batting found woefully wanting during both series, giving rise to calls that the Jamaican middle-order batsman is long overdue his big break.

“The selection panel must be thinking about giving Bonner a chance in the next series based on his performances in the last first-class season and the fact that he toured with the team to England and New Zealand and did not get an opportunity,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer.

The proposed tour of Bangladesh, comprising three One Day Internationals and two Tests, is scheduled to run from late January to mid-February.

In last season's domestic four-day championship, Bonner scored two centuries in 13 innings for Jamaica Scorpions. The right-hander's tally of 523 runs at an average of 58.11 is his best in regional cricket.

A highlight was the manner in which he gathered his runs, displaying plenty of composure and expertise alongside immense technique — at times under challenging circumstances.

“Our batting is still a major concern, and I think Bonner is capable of holding our middle order together. Bonner has the ability to concentrate for long periods of time, therefore he can hold the middle-order batting together where we are losing a cluster of wickets,” explained Bennett, who has served as chairman of selectors for Jamaica Scorpions.

Bennett also noted that recent Test debutants Chemar Holder and Joshua Da Silva made compelling cases when they were given the opportunity in the second of the two-Test series in New Zealand.

Da Silva was inserted in the team for the second Test after the injury withdrawal of wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich. The 22-year-old Trinidadian made a classy 57 in the second innings.

The Barbadian Holder, also 22, stepped in for ace pace bowler Kemar Roach who had to return home for personal reasons, and did his credentials no harm. He claimed 2-110 in New Zealand's 460 all out.

“Both Da Silva and Holder gave a good account of themselves on debut. I think they gave the selection panel a lot to think about,” said the former Jamaica coach.

Da Silva grabbed the attention of West Indies selectors last season. He aggregated 507 runs in 12 innings for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force including a career best 113 not out, and an eye-catching average of 50.7.

Holder, an integral bowler at the back end of the 2016 Under-19 World Cup as West Indies won the title, has been in impressive form in first-class cricket, dating back to the unofficial Test series against India “A” in the Caribbean last year.

He claimed 15 wickets in three matches against the vaunted batting of the visiting team.

The long-limbed pacer was incessantly accurate and threatening during the domestic four-day competition, grabbing 36 wickets at 18.91 apiece for Barbados Pride.

“I was not surprised by the Holder situation because when I saw him in the last first-class season he was very impressive as he bowled with decent pace and control. I have not seen Da Silva in action but I've followed his progress and he seems to be very consistent,” Bennett told the Observer.