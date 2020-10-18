J'can Aiken signs new contract with Queensland Firebirds

BRISBANE, Australia (CMC) ­— Jamaican star Romelda Aiken has re-signed for Queensland Firebirds — one of three players who have put pen to paper for the north-eastern Australia outfit — for the 2021 campaign.

The 31-year-old Aiken, a key component of Firebirds' attack over the years, has been joined by Gretel Bueta and Tippah Dwan in renewing their commitment for another year in the Australian Super Netball Championship.

“Romelda again proved she's amongst the world's best shooters with her resurgent form this year, while Tippah produced one of the most impressive debut seasons we've seen across the league in recent memory,” said Firebirds' High Performance Director Jeremy Hickmans.

“When you can then welcome a player of Gretel's calibre back into that mix, you're looking at one of the most proficient and versatile shooting circles in the competition.”

“We are really excited by the depth of attacking options this group provides and know all three players will have our Purple Family on their feet in season 2021.”

Aiken was the Firebirds' leading scorer in the 2020 season which is poised to wind up on Sunday with the grand final, tallying 583 goals.

She was second only to fellow Sunshine Girl superstar Jhaniele Fowler-Reid who topped the scoring charts with 910 goals.

Trinidadian Samantha Wallace, last season's most valuable player, was third on the goals list with 522 for defending champions New South Wales Swifts.

Aiken finished the season strongly, scoring 226 goals over the last five outings, as Firebirds won four of those matches.

Defenders Kim Jenner, Tara Hinchliffe and Rudi Ellis, along with mid-courter Kim Ravaillion, have also committed to the Firebirds for the upcoming season.

Firebirds finished fifth on 26 points to miss out on the final four, posting six wins, seven defeats and one draw.