J'can diver Knight-Wisdom breathes again with return to the water

Yona Knight-Wisdom had no problem keeping his pent-up energy in check during the COVID-19 lockdown in his home town of Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

The Jamaican diving flag-bearer realised that the restrictions were something to learn from, and something he must turn into a part of his story towards future success.

So while many athletes struggled to cope, Knight-Wisdom kept his drive and competitive fire burning to pass the time, and he is now seeing the results of those spirited dry-land sessions, now that he is back in the water.

“I went to Aberdeen to train in the water up there, which is two hours north of Edinburgh. I spent three weeks up there, then had a two-week break, then four weeks of dry-land training and then went down to Leeds for two weeks to train in the water in Leeds, because they are back open, and then as of last week Thursday I have been back in the water in Edinburgh and slowly kind of finding my feet again,” he shared, noting that he wasted little time to hit the ground running once the restrictions were eased.

“It feels good to be back in the water, honestly. The whole lockdown I was aiming to try and stay as positive as I can until an opportunity came up [to get back in the water], and I think I have done a good job with that because I don't have much catching up to do in terms of fitness,” Knight-Wisdom told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

“I have just been doing strength and conditioning in the first few weeks back in the water and that is really good and I think I am really fit and really well conditioned. So all I can do now is continue trying to become a better diver and make sure I'm prepared for whatever comes my way,” he added.

Diving is one of the most technical sports at the Olympics, where competitions are won and lost by the smallest of margins.

With such high stakes over six dives, the British-born diver — whose father is Jamaican and mother Barbadian — like others, rely heavily on routines to ensure that he is both mentally and physically prepared to give his best performance at the Diving World Cup, which serves as an Olympic qualifier, in April.

“The only thing I need to do is to get reps with my diving and try and get the quality up.

“It is going to take a while, but I feel like everything I did during that period away from the water is going to help me get back into the string of things pretty quickly, so we will see when a competition comes around,” he said.

“But I am pretty confident that by the time April comes around to qualify for the Olympic Games, I will be completely ready for it and then it is just a case of trying to maintain some consistency,” Knight-Wisdom added.

The six-foot, two-inch tall diver believes that the next dive is the only one that matters, and he has applied the same mantra to his preparation to qualify for his second Olympic Games in Tokyo next year and add to his historic accomplishments sporting the black, green, and gold.

So far, the 25-year-old, who started representing Jamaica in 2012, is the first diver from the island to parade his skills at the Olympic stage, when he showed at the 2016 Games in Rio.

He was also Jamaica's first-ever male Commonwealth Games diving competitor in 2014, and last year won the country's first-ever Pan American Games medal – a silver – in the 1m springboard event in July.

A possible competition in early December, as well as the British Nationals championship in January, is currently on Knight-Wisdom's radar to aid in his readiness for the qualifiers.

“My goal every day is to be productive with my training and away from training, as I want to continue building on the foundations I created and stay fit and healthy. So I am starting to open up a little bit more now and things are looking a bit more promising, and I am hoping the pools don't close again so training can remain consistent,” Knight-Wisdom ended.