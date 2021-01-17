J'can Javelle Glenn says hard work key to rise up cricket's ladder

JAMAICAN Javelle Glenn says hard work has been central to his recent climb up regional cricket's totem pole.

The former national youth team all-rounder emerged from last season's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with his reputation enhanced after impactful performances, particularly with the ball, in St Lucia Zouks' barnstorming run to the semi-finals.

Glenn, 22, was last week named to the Jamaica Scorpions 15-member squad for the regional Super50 tournament, his first such assignment at the senior level.

“I'm very grateful to get to this stage. It's a dream come true when one day you're able to play for your country,” the left-hand batsman told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Everybody knows me as a hard worker; I'm always putting in the work. I'm always believing in myself, so even when I'm not getting the opportunity I'm always on the grind and training and working on my game. Now that the opportunity has come I intend to grab it,” he said.

The Super50 Cup is to be staged in Antigua next month. The Andre Coley-coached Scorpions are scheduled to begin their campaign against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on February 9. West Indies white-ball player Rovman Powell is set to captain the Jamaica franchise.

Glenn, who plays locally for Melbourne Cricket Club, was ruled out of representing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2018 CPL Twenty20 tournament due to a broken finger.

But he made his CPL debut for Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019, and gave indication of his batting prowess with a handful of power-packed cameos.

Last year it was his right-arm wrist spin that came to the fore — tight spells and wicket-taking deliveries helping the Zouks to crucial victories.

Glenn said his CPL exploits and creditable displays in a limited-overs tournament in the United States late last year provide the ideal tonic going into the Super50 competition.

“I did what I did in the CPL — I'm just playing cricket. I got selected for my country and I'd love to represent my country very well in the upcoming Super50. The CPL was very good for me and so too was the US Open in December, so I'm pretty confident going into the Super50,” he told the Observer.

Scorpions squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Derval Green (vice captain), Brandon King, Romaine Morris, Andre McCarthy, Fabian Allen, Paul Palmer, Aldaine Thomas, Javelle Glenn, Odean Smith, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas,