Jamaican Javelle Glenn shining with St Lucia Zouks

JAMAICA'S former youth team all-rounder Javelle Glenn has been one of the shining lights to emerge for St Lucia Zouks in their inspiring run to the semi-finals of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Glenn, 22, only made his CPL début last year for Jamaica Tallawahs. Prior to that he was ruled out of representing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2018 due to a broken finger.

The left-handed batsman started his Twenty20 (T20) career on the front foot, scoring 34 not out and 27 for the Tallawahs at Sabina Park in Kingston. And though he petered off in his remaining three games of 2019, he gave sufficient indication of his potential.

This season he has showcased another valuable asset — his right-arm wrist spin bowling.

Despite doing well with the ball at the regional Under-19 level, taking his fair share of match-winning hauls, he was only given his first T20 bowl against Barbados Tridents over a week ago at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

In a low-scoring contest in which the Zouks were defending a mere 92, Glenn held his nerve and displayed skill and control to pilot his team to a stunning three-run victory.

His 2-11 from three overs won him the Player of the Match award.

“I've been believing in myself like 110 per cent...I think at this level all you need sometimes is confidence because you've got what it takes — the talent and everything. It's just the confidence just to get you over the line,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“When the skipper [Daren Sammy] gave me the ball I was just saying to myself 'God, it's just me and you now. I'm just going to deliver and show the world what I've really got', ” he said.

Glenn followed up days later with 1-9 in a losing effort against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Usually batting down the order, he is yet to really kick in with the bat in 2020. He has been to the crease four times in five games, scoring 19, eight not out, eight, and 23 not out.

The Jamaican said it's just a matter of time before he pieces together bigger scores.

“I was always an all-rounder but now was just my time to showcase my [bowling] talent to the world and show what I've got.

“When the opportunity comes for me with the bat, everyone will know. There was a glimpse from last year, and it's coming on well. I'm just trusting in the process and believing in myself,” he explained.

Ahead of yesterday's final preliminary round game versus the Tallawahs, the Zouks had secured their place in the last four with 10 points inclusive of five wins.

Glenn told the Observer that team chemistry has been at the centre of their success.

“The team is gelling very well and the team spirit is very good. The skipper has been cheering on everyone from ball one. We lost the first game but we bounced back well. From the coaching staff to everybody else has been rallying around the team — it's just love and unity,” he said.

The semi-finals are slated for tomorrow at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba.

In one semi-final the Zouks and the Amazon Warriors, neither of whom have lifted the CPL title, are set to battle. The other will feature three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (formerly Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel) and two-time winners Jamaica Tallawahs.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and last season's winners while Barbados Tridents have been eliminated from the six-team tournament.