J'can McLeod third at Weltklasse Zürich Inspiration Games

Jamaica's Olympic 100m hurdles champion Omar McLeod finished third in the seldom run 100-yard race at yesterday's Weltklasse Zürich Inspiration Games, part of the new look Diamond League.

McLeod, the Jamaican indoors 200m national record holder and who was part of the Jamaican men's 4x100m relay team that failed to finish in the final of the World Championships in London in 2017, got off to a sluggish start and could only run 9.87 seconds into a stiff headwind of -3.4m/s.

Canada's Andre DeGrasse won with 9.68 seconds beating France's Jimmy Vicaut (9.72 seconds).

McLeod, who recently announced his switch to Puma running gear, raced against DeGrasse and Vicaut in Bradenton, Florida, one of the few instances where were all the competitors were at the same venue.

Just 30 athletes took part in the event that saw no more than three athletes per event, competing in six countries across 10 time zones because of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 protocols.

Other athletes competed by themselves in venues in areas such as California, the Netherlands, Zurich, Switzerland and Lisbon, Portugal.

The day also featured a 3x100m relay for women, while there was a farcical situation in the men's 200m where American Noah Lyles appeared to have won by a wide margin, recording an improbable 18.95 seconds clocking before it was discovered he had run only 185 metres after his starting blocks were mistakenly placed at the wrong spot on the track.

American Allyson Felix won the women's 150m race in 16.81 seconds, beating Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo (17.15 seconds) and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland (17.28 seconds).

Christophe Lemaitre of France took the men's 200m in 20.65 seconds with Churandy Martina of Holland second in 20.81 seconds and Lyles relegated to third.

Georganne Moline of the USA was a surprise winner of the women's 300m hurdles, racing to an impressive 39.08 seconds, with Lea Sprunger of Switzerland second with 39.25 seconds and Czech Republic's Zuzane Hejnova third in 40.97 seconds.

In the field, former Cuba star triple jumper Pedro Pablo Pichardo won his event with a wind-aided 17.40m (2.3m/s), followed by Americans Christian Taylor (17.27m) and Omar Craddock (17.04m).

Sandi Morris took the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.66m as Angelica Bengtsson of Sweden was second with 4.46m as Greece's Katerina Stefanidi did not finish the contest.

American Sam Kendricks won the men's pole vault with 5.81m with Poland's Piotr Lisek second with 5.66m, while France's Valentin Lavillenie failed to finish.