Parris hits treble

Jamaican international Kaheem Parris hit a superb hat-trick to lead NK Krka to a 4-2 victory over NK Beltinci in the Slovenian second division, yesterday.

Parris opened the scoring in the 31st minute, before following up with late strikes in the 91st and 92nd minutes to secure the win with the match tied 2-2 and appeared heading for a draw.

Luka Ticic got NK Krka's other goal in the 41st minute. On target for the losers were Nik Mrsic (56th minute) and Jan Kristi (68th).

The win moved NK Krka to second with 20 points, behind leaders NK Radomlje on 21 points, while Roltek Dob are in third on 18, NK Nafta sit in fourth on 17 points, and Brezice with 13 points round out the top five in the 16-team league.

The 20-year-old Parris, who was scoring his sixth goal in seven outings for his new club, was delighted with the day's work.

“I feel really great scoring my first ever hat-trick in senior level football and to do so in Europe is a blessing,” the willy attacking told the Jamaica Observer shortly after the feat.

“The game was tied at 2-2 after 90 minutes and I scored two of my goals in stoppage time. I feel even more happy to help my team win such a difficult away match,” he added.

Parris, who distinguished himself as a schoolboy player at Dinthill High School and the Jamaica youth levels, says while his treble is a source of personal delight, he continues to push himself to be a more lethal finisher.

“Even though I feel I've been playing well so far, I haven't been fully satisfied with my finishing, so I've been working extra after training and I believe it's paying off.

“The coaching staff and my teammates depend on me to score and to create chances for others, so I'm trying my best to keep up this level. But I am also focused on helping to defend and to track back because the coaches demand that also,” he noted.

Parris, who is on loan from local club Cavalier SC, says conditions were perfect for football and he took advantage of that with his standout performance.

“Today was cool and it was perfect for football, so I was able to really attack and defend for long periods without any fatigue,” said the ball trickster.

Parris said he wished fans were at the venue to absorb his heroics and to celebrate it in the moment

“The [COVID-19) restrictions have been tight, but slowly small numbers of supporters are being allowed back in stadiums.

“Today was an away game and no away supporters were allowed… this season I have played a few games with no fans at all and it feels strange. Definitely it's difficult not having fans,” Parris told the Observer by telephone from the Central European nation, a successor state of the former Yugoslavia.

Parris, still reeling from his moment of magic, recreated his moments of brilliance for this newspaper.

“For the first goal, I got a ball on the right side of the field, then dribbled to the box, then cut in and used my favourite left foot to curl the ball to the far post.

“The second one was a set piece from our left back, who found me and I scored a diving header from the back post. And the third, I took the ball from my half and dribbled forward, then made a through pass, and then sprinted to the box, where my winger found me and I finished from close,” Parris recollected.

