J'can Richardson says he hopes to bring value to Barbados Tridents

JAMAICAN Andrew Richardson, appointed team manager and coach of Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign, is confident he can bring value to that franchise.

The former fast bowler played for Jamaica Tallawahs, before joining their management and coaching set-up. But after the franchise endured a woeful run last season he was signed by title holders Barbados Tridents.

“I know what it takes — the formula — to win the CPL. I had been a part of the Tallawahs set-up, one of the most successful franchises in the CPL,” said Richardson, who was a Tallawahs player when they won the inaugural CPL Twenty20 (T20) championship in 2013, and their team manager when they captured their second title in 2016.

“I'm really looking forward to it. It's a double role — the same thing I had been doing for the Tallawahs where I was the manager and the bowling coach.

“There are big shoes to fill because the Tridents won the tournament last year and people are expecting great things from them,” Richardson, who turns 39 next month, told the Jamaica Observer.

“The Tridents have a good bunch of guys, a good setup. I expect great things, as long as we play the sort of cricket that we can play.

“We have to execute on the day because with T20 cricket it's played on the day. It's not played in the dressing room, [and] it's not about the best team on paper. It's always the team that comes out and executes the plan better and also minimises mistakes,” he explained.

Richardson, who claimed 192 first-class wickets at 23.96 in 68 matches, said it was a the smooth transition from one franchise to the other because the Tridents are owned by Chalak Mitra Group, which previously ran Jamaica Tallawahs.

“The opportunity came about because the current owners of the Tridents are the previous owners of the Tallawahs, and I've got a very good relationship with them,” he said.

For Richardson, the head coach of Windward Islands Volcanoes in regional four-day and 50-over cricket, the CPL move to the Tridents is another stepping stone in his career development.

“It's all part of my plan to get where I want to as a coach, and working my way into international set-ups. Home is always home, but wherever you can get the opportunity to make your mark you take it.

“I'm just looking to grow as a coach. I do wish the Tallawahs all the best as I always do because as I've said home is always home. But, hopefully, Barbados turn up and play the best cricket this season,” he told the Observer.

The 2020 CPL was scheduled to be staged across venues in the region between August 19 and September 26, but changes were forced due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The rescheduled tournament is to be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 to September 10. All matches are to be played behind closed doors at Queens Park Oval in the capital Port of Spain and Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba.

The Tridents' opening game is against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 18 at Brian Lara Stadium, while the Tallawahs start their campaign the following day versus St Lucia Zouks at the same venue.