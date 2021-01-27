Jamaican Schaaffe makes impact at Larry Wieczorek Invitational

FORMER St Mary High runner Abigail Schaaffe wasted little time making an entry in the Unversity of Minnesota record books after she recorded a top six all-time performance in the 600m on her way to a double at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa on Saturday.

Schaaffe, who was third in the Class One 800m at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Champs 2019, behind the outstanding duo of Charokee Young of Hydel High and Shaquena Foote of Petersfield High, won the 400m/600m double at the two-day meet.

She then teamed up in the 4x400m relay to win a third event.

Meanwhile, her teammate, former Excelsior High thrower Phillipe Barnett, was third in the weight throw with a season's best mark of 20.47m, his first win of the season.

On Friday Schaaffe, who was competing in only her third indoors meet, won the 600m in a career-best 1:30.99 minutes, sixth-best all time at Minnesota, finishing ahead of her teammate Val Larson, who finished in 1:31.15 minutes.

A day later she won the 400m in 55.53 seconds then joined fellow Jamaican Janielle Josephs and two other teammates, Jayla and Larson, to win the mile relay in a season-best time of 3:40.93 minutes.

— Paul Reid