J'can shot-putter Nedrick's sexual assualt case put off

The start of the case against national junior record holder Kevin Nedrick in Minnesota, USA, was pushed back by more than a month yesterday after the prosecution requested an adjournment, it was learnt.

The hearing in the third-degree criminal sexual conduct against the 21-year-old former Petersfield High athlete was set to start in the Hennepin County Court, but the new start date was pushed back to October 28, at the request of the prosecution, the Jamaica Observer was told yesterday.

Nedrick's US$1,000 cash bail was also extended and he was represented by a court appointed attorney who had managed to get the bond down from US$75,000 last month.

According to a report carried in the Star-Tribune newspaper in Minnesota, last month, Nedrick, who was about to start his senior season at the University of Minnesota, was arrested and charged in August after allegations that he overpowered a woman and assaulted her.

The ISSA Champs and County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs Class One shot put record holder represented Jamaica in both the shot put and the discus at the World Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in 2016 and was a Carifta Games silver medallist that same year. He also won silver and Bronze at the Pan Am juniors in 2017 in Trujillo, Peru.

The Star-Tribune story said Nedrick was charged with raping a woman in her campus apartment during a late-night gathering.

Nedrick, who attended Barton County College where he was national junior college champion before transferring to the University of Minnesota, the article said “was arrested in the hall outside the apartment and that”.

The report went on to say that “according to a statement from the university, he [Nedrick] is suspended from team activity, and “Federal and state laws that govern private student information prevent the üniversity from sharing further details at this time”.

The criminal complaint, which was quoted in the article, said: “Campus police were called about 1:15 am about a sexual assault in the apartment, where the woman told officers that she was there celebrating her room mate's 21st birthday with friends the previous night.

“She said she went to aid her room mate, who was throwing up in the bathroom. When the woman left the bathroom, Nedrick pushed her into her bedroom and onto her bed.

“Nedrick got on top of her as she said, 'I don't want to do this', the complaint read. She estimated his weight at 300 pounds and suspected he 'had a lot to drink'.”

A building security agent came into the apartment, and the woman told her what happened. Upon Nedrick's arrest, physical evidence was collected from his mouth and hands.

