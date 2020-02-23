J'can swimmers upbeat heading into final day at UANA Cup

Despite not securing any podium finishes to add to their medal tally on day two of the UANA Swimming Cup, Jamaica's five-member female team remain upbeat as they aim to turn their fortunes on today's third and final day of action in Lima, Peru.

The Jamaicans, who are among 450 swimmers from 25 countries participating, did their part to set the pool at Videna Aquatic Complex alight with one gold and silver on Friday's opening day, but found the going tough in the timed final events yesterday.

Still, the Jamaicans are hoping a little rest and cleared headspace will do the trick when they return to the pool to build on their creditable performances.

Christanya Shirley will contest the girls' 11-12 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly, while Zaneta Alvaranga and Gabrianna Banks are down for action in 15-17 100m freestyle and the 50m butterfly.

Meanwhile, Kokolo Foster and Brooke Hopkins are both set to compete in the 13-14 100m breaststroke and the 50m butterfly.

After winning gold in record time on the first day, Shirley got yesterday's show on the road for the Jamaicans in the girls' 11-12 100m butterfly, in which she clocked 1:13.20 to finish 12th in a field of 21 competitors.

Alvaranga and Banks registered times of 1:06.57 and 1:10.01, just outside their personal best times of 1:03.63 and 1:09.37, to place ninth and 15th overall, respectively, in the 15-17 100m butterfly.

Brooke Hopkins and Kokolo Foster were next in the girls' 13-14 50m breaststroke, during which Foster clocked 35.46 seconds to place sixth overall. Hopkins clocked 37.03 seconds in her heat for 15th in a field of 32 swimmers.

In the girls' 15-17 event, the duo of Alvaranga and Banks found the going tough, with Alvaranga clocking 35.47 seconds for eighth place, while Banks raced to 37.87 seconds to place 17th overall.

With no podium finish for Jamaica up to that point, Alvaranga tried desperately to break the drought in the girls' 15-17 girls 100m backstroke, but her gallant effort which ended in a time of 1:13.89 was only good enough for 14th place, finishing just outside of the points for Jamaica.