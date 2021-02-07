J'can Thomas of LSU twice breaks 60m hurdles meet record

Jamaica's World Under-20 champion Damion Thomas of Louisiana State University (LSU) twice broke the meeting record on the men's 60m hurdles at yesterday's Charlie Thomas Invitational at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, and extended his unbeaten season in the event.

Thomas was one of several Jamaican winners yesterday at several meets across the United States as Brithon Senior of the Universty of South Dakota also stayed unbeaten in the 60m hurdles, while his teammate Demar Francis won the 200m at the Dakota Quad meet at North Dakota State.

Kiara Grant of Norfolk State kept busy by winning a 200m at the Brant Tolsma Invite at Liberty University; Andre Douglas won back-to-back triple jump competitions for Cambell University, while Devia Brown and Janielle Josephs scored wins for the Univerity of Minnesota.

There was, however, a big upset in the women's 400m at the Texas A&M meet where Charokee Young ran her personal best 51.93 seconds, but was beaten into second place.

Young finished behind her teammate Athing Mu, a freshman who blazed a meeting rceord 50.52 seconds, a new NCAA best with the Jamaican second in the national rankings.

Two other Jamaicans were in the event — Stacey Ann Williams of the University of Texas who finished fourth in 53.27 seconds, and Sanique Walker who was eighth in 56.69 seconds.

Thomas, who took gold at the World Under-20 in Tampere, Finland, in 2018 ran 7.72 seconds to win the men's 60m hurdles at Texas A&M, breaking the meeting record of 7.78 seconds set in 2011.

Thomas broke the meet record twice after he had run 7.75 seconds in the prelims, but failed to go under his own season's best 7.71 seconds.

Grant, who previously raced over the 60m on Monday, won the women's 200m at Liberty University, running 23.90 seconds, her best effort over the distance this season, moving up to third in the MEAC Conference.

Senior continued his unbeaten run at South Dakota, easily winning the men's 60m hurdles with a season's best 7.84 seconds at the Dakota Quad meet at North Dakota State.

The former Rusea's High athlete had equalled his previous season's best of 7.90 seconds when he topped the preliminary rounds earlier in the day.

Demar Francis, the former Excelsior High runner, won the 200m, in a personal best 21.64 seconds, beating the 21.86 seconds he had run earlier.

Francis lead both the 200m and 400m categories in the Summit Conference.

Douglas of Campbell University won the men's triple jump at the Brant Tolsma Invite at Liberty University with 15.08m, back to back wins after he had won at the Carolina Challenge a week ago.

Brown, the former Hydel High student and who also attended Central Arizona College, won the women's shot put at the Husker Quad at University of Nebraska, throwing 16.14m.

Her University of Minnesota teammate Joseph, formerly of St Andrew High, won the 400m in 54.93 seconds.

Former Kingston College jumper, Terol Wilson had two second-place finishes in the long and triple jumps, both times beaten by his University of Nebraska teammate Papay Glaywulu.

Wilson had a mark of 7.21m in the long jump as Glaywulu won with 7.39m, both only taking three attempts; in the hop step and jump, Wilson produced a jump of 15.33m behind Papay's 16.06m.

Former Cornwall College sprinter Matthew Brown, also of Nebrask,a had a good day, running a season's best 6.74 seconds for third in the men's 60m, the same time as second-placed Kion Benjamin of the University of Minnesota as Iowa's Austin Kresley won with 6.72 seconds.

Matthew Brown, who has also run 6.76 seconds in the first round of the 60m, ran a life time best 21.79 seconds in the 200m where Wayne Lawrence of Iowa was second with 21 16 seconds.

Meanwhile, former Edwin Allen standout Kevona Davis finished fourth in the women's 60m at the Texas A&M meet with 7.34 seconds, after running 7.37 seconds in the prelims.

Davis's teammate, former St Catherine High runner Julien Alfred of St Lucia, won in a season's best, meet record 7.17 seconds, second best in the NCAA.

