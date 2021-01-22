J'cans Dunkley, Hewitt finish strongly in 200m at Clemson Invitational

Jamaicans Delano Dunkley of the University of Georgia and Fabian Hewitt of Clemson University were first and second in the men's 200m on Saturday's second day of the two-day Clemson Invitational in South Carolina.

Dunkley, the former Jamaica College athlete who also made the final of the men's 60m dash on Friday's opening day of the meet, clocked a personal best 21.45 seconds to win the second of two heats, bettering his previous best of 21.67 seconds.

On Friday he was fourth in the 60m in 6.86 seconds, and was three of four Georgia men in the top four after he qualified with 6.91 seconds in the prelims.

Hewitt's 21.76 seconds was good enough for second and went a little way to make up for his disqualification from the 60m final on Friday.

Danielle Sloley of Clemson placed second in the women's shot put with a best mark of 13.26m, which came on her final attempt after fouling four of her attempts in only her second indoor meet.

She only qualified for the final three throws with a 12.84m effort, good for fourth overall, then fouled her next two throws before her big effort in the final round.

Roje Sona and Zico Campbell, both also of Clemson, were third and fourth in the men's shot put with throws of 16.88m and 16.83m, respectively.

Both men also fouled four of their six throws.

— Paul Reid