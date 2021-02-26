J'cans Reid, Allen boost chances ahead of NJCAA championships
Jamaican athletes Shevoie Reid and Anna-Kay Allen of South Plains Junior College in Texas boosted their chances of doing well at next month's National Junior College Athletics Association's (NJCAA) national championships with good performances at a meet hosted at their school on Monday.
Both ran indoor personal best times in their 400m races to move into the top 10 in the NJCAA rankings as other Jamaicans also used the meet to show off their readiness for the nationals to be held March 5-6 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Reid, formerly of Calabar High, rose to fifth in the men's list after running an indoor best 48.06 seconds and is the highest ranked Jamaican on the NJCAA list.
Allen won her event with 57.74 seconds to be sixth on the women's list where she joined three other Jamaicans, leader Nickesha Pryce of Iowa Western, Lashana Grahamof Barton County in fourth and Alliayah McNeil of Iowa Western in the number 10 spot.
Romaine Beckford, formerly of Buff Bay High who is now at South Plains and the top high jumper in the NJCAA, remained unbeaten all year, winning the men's high jump with 2.11m.
Shadae Findley of Western Texas College and Cemore Donald South Plains, took over the third and fourth spots on the women's 800m national rankings after finishing in the top two positions at South Plains.
Findlay, formerly of St Elizabeth Technical, won with 2:18.74 minutes, followed by former Edwin Allen runner Donald (2:19.35).
Two former STETHS teammates Jauavney James (1:59.24) and Dwight Mason (1:59.75), both of Western Texas, were first and second in the men's 800m, while Tyreke Bryan, formerly of Kingston College, ran 22.28 seconds in the 200m and Romell Plummer ran a personal best 49.64 seconds in the 400m.
— Paul Reid
